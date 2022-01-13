PCO Signs With Impact Wresting

PCO is no longer a free agent.

TVASports Pat Laprade reports that PCO has signed a deal with Impact Wrestling. The deal will also allow PCO to wrestle for independent promotions. However, Laprade emphasized that the new signee must prioritize the Impact Wrestling dates. It’s unclear how many years his deal is will be with the company.

“As mentioned on “Les Anti-Pods de la Lutte” podcast, following his appearance at Hard to Kill last Saturday, I have learned that PCO has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling. The contract allows him to work on the indies, but he’ll have to prioritize Impact’s dates,” said Laprade.

ROH Invading Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill event saw the surprise angle of former Ring of Honor wrestlers invade the show. Former ROH talent PCO, Matt Taven, Vincent, Mike Bennett, and his wife Maria attacked Impact Wrestlers during the event. However, PCO is the only wrestler signed to Impact Wrestling, and it’s unclear if the company is interested in signing other ROH talent on their roster.

ROH New Business Model

ROH has released its talent and is planning to change its business model. Instead of signing talent to a roster, the company plans to book talent like other independent promotions. While unfortunate for ROH, it has created opportunities for wrestling promotions like Impact Wrestling to work with former ROH talent like PCO. Impact Wrestling also had ROH World Champion Johnathan Gresham defend the title against Chris Sabin at Hard to Kill.

PCO signing with Impact Wrestling could begin the company plan to look for more former ROH talent. Wrestling fans should also look out if WWE, All Elite Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling compete with Impact Wrestling to sign ROH free agents.