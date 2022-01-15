Petey Williams Hired as Full-Time Producer for WWE

Former Impact Wrestling talent Petey Williams is now a WWE employee.

Fightful Select reported that the WWE had hired Williams as a full-time producer. The report shares that the company has had him working on a trial basis since October 26, 2021. Williams also has worked as a producer in Impact Wrestling.

“…Williams has been with WWE on a trial basis for several months now, and we’re told that he’s passed that period, and WWE finalized a deal with him to bring him on full-time as a producer,” said the report.

Petey Williams Work as a Producer in WWE

Williams is already making a great impression in the WWE. The report states that several WWE talents speak highly of his skills as a producer. Fightful Select also shared that he helped produce the AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory match on Monday Night Raw on January 10th.

“…Several WWE Superstars that we’ve spoken to since he’s come onboard spoke highly of his producing and noted that they grew up watching his work,” the report shared.

New Talent Joining Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling seems to be looking to add new talent to their roster. The company signed former Ring of Honor talent PCO on January 13th. Impact Wrestling is also doing an invasion angle with former ROH talent like PCO going against their wrestlers. However, it’s unclear if the company plans to sign the talent involved with the storyline like Mike Bennett and Matt Taven.

While Impact Wrestling maybe adds new names to their roster, they are also losing some of their veterans. Other than Williams, Impact Wrestling couldn’t keep Kiera Hogan, Matt Striker, and Rohit Raju. Fightful Select reports that Jake Something’s contract will expire on February 28th unless the company can reach a new deal. Luckily, the wrestling business currently has different promotions like the WWE and All Elite Wrestling looking for new talent both in the ring and backstage. Williams is an example of the current thriving wrestling business and will look to contribute to the WWE.