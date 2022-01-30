Producers Revealed for WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Matches

WWE held their annual Royal Rumble event this weekend from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and now the producers for all six of the matches on the card have been revealed.

The following people were responsible for putting together the matches at the Royal Rumble, per Fightful Select:

Michael Hayes and Petey Williams produced the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

Finlay, Shane Helms, Molly Holly, Pat Buck, and Michael Hayes produced the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Royal Rumble 2022 Producers

Pat Buck and Shawn Daivari produced The Raw Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Doudrop

Michael Hayes and Jason Jordan produced the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

Adam Pearce and Kenny Dykstra produced Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Abyss, Jamie Noble, Shawn Daivari, and Adam Pearce produced the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Many believe that the Women’s Rumble match outshone the Men’s match on the 4+ hour card, and it is interesting that there were completely different agents working on both.

Molly Holly would of course appear in the match itself as well as produce what happened on the night. Holly was attacked by Nikki A.S.H. shortly before he entered the ring, and would be eliminated by the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion shortly after.