Road Dogg Looking to Reunite with Billy Gunn In AEW?

Brian James (Road Dogg of New Age Outlaws fame) was one of the many names released by WWE on Wednesday during another round of cuts. The former multi-time WWE tag team champion finds himself out of the company for the first time in over 10 years.

Over the last several years, James had worked backstage as a WWE producer as well as a contributor on the writing team at various times. Most recently, he had been working at the WWE Performance Center in helping young talents with their character development.

Reacting to his release on Wednesday, James wrote on his Facebook page, “Guys, I’m doing well and I thank you for all the love. I’m gonna take a few days for my self and process this. God is still on the throne and will provide. It’s just business!”

With 30 years of experience in the wrestling industry and still just 52 years old, it’s not hard to imagine James working for another wrestling company. Could that next stop be AEW?

James’ former tag team partner, Billy Gunn, works backstage and still wrestles on screen for the promotion as part of the Gunn Club. James was asked on Twitter about a possible reunion for the New Age Outlaws and seemed quite receptive to the idea.

This light bill ain’t gonna pay itself! — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) January 7, 2022

There’s no doubt that a reunion with Gunn would be interesting, at least if for one night only. James could also contribute backstage as a producer for the promotion and help the young talent, a role he has several years of experience in.

James, who had been off Twitter in recent months, also made sure to thank the people at NXT whom he had been working with in recent years.

I just want to thank all the individuals from @WWENXT especially the young talent. The relationships we’ve built will last forever! #THANKYOU — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) January 7, 2022

