Road Dogg Comments On If NXT 2.0 Has Been Unsuccessful

“Road Dogg” Brian James recently responded to reports that NXT 2.0 is being viewed as unsuccessful backstage in WWE. James responded to a Tweet from the @WrestleVotes account.

“Internally WWE is said to be disappointed w/ NXT 2.0 in its first 4 months. Source said they thought more fans would gravitate towards the newer stars quicker than they have. Could it just be too much, too fast? Either way I don’t expect any changes to the concept… just yet,” wrote @WrestleVotes.

James, however, disputed this take.

“I disagree with their take. Think about it from a logical, business standpoint; They can do no wrong! Getting PAID for content, developing new character while getting experience in the ring. EVERY show wishes their ratings (which mean nothing) were higher. It’s working!” Road Dogg Tweeted.

James would continue to interact with @WrestleVotes and noted that he is the only thing not working in NXT right now.

I’m the only thing not working down there lol you’re getting individual peoples feelings mixed up with business my friend. It’s working! — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) January 22, 2022