Road Dogg Comments On His WWE Release

Brian James, best known as WWE legend Road Dogg, was among the dozen people released by WWE on Wednesday.

James has held many roles with WWE over the years, including head-writer of WWE SmackDown and most recently, a coach at the WWE Performance Center. He had been mentoring students on character development and promos.

The 5-time WWE tag team champion issued a brief statement regarding his departure from the company.

James thanked his fans for supporting him during this challenging time. He admits that it’s going to take a few days to process this major life event. However, he’s leaning on his faith in God to get him through it.

As a WWE employee, he’s seen literally hundreds of people come and go over the years. He seems to be taking things in stride, understanding that “It’s just business!”

James is another loyal Triple H ally that has been released, as WWE guts what’s left of The Game’s previous incarnation of NXT.

Road Dogg is a popular figure in pro wrestling and still has legions of fans from his days as a member of the New Age Outlaws. He should have no problem continuing to make a living in the business, if that’s what he decides to pursue.

Here is the Facebook post: