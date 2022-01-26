Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Ring of Honor Announces the ROH Hall of Fame

By Michael Reichlin
ROH Hall of Fame
Ring of Honor Hall of Fame

Ring of Honor has announced the establishment of the ROH Hall of Fame.

The news coincides with Ring of Honor’s 20th anniversary. The company was founded February 23, 2002 by Rob Feinstein.

ROH has always emphasized excellence in professional wrestling. Many of pro wrestling’s top stars honed their skills in Ring of Honor before moving on to the bright lights of WWE, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The first inductee into the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class will be revealed on Monday, January 31st. Additional inductees will be announced on February 7th, 14th and 21st.

Ring of Honor will be rolling out new content to highlight the ROH Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Each episode of ROH TV in February will be devoted to a Hall of Fame inductee. There will also be weekly YouTube specials focusing on these talented athletes.

For more information, visit ROHWrestling.com.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
