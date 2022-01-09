ROH Stars Invade IMPACT Hard To Kill

Ring of Honor stars Mike and Maria Bennett, Matt Taven, Vincent and PCO made their presence felt at the IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill.

The group appeared following the Hardcore War match on the PPV, attacking the team of Heath, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Rhino and Eddie Edwards. Heath had just won the match after Rhino hit a Gore on Karl Anderson.

The commentators referred to the situation as an invasion during the PPV broadcast, and it looks as though IMPACT will be running with somewhat of an invasion angle going forward.

ROH Invades IMPACT

Scott D’Amore was seen backstage in a segment following the attack, and he said that he would be “calling Baltimore to figure out what the hell is going on.”

When the broadcast came back to commentary, the duo questioned if Ring of Honor “sanctioned” the attack, so this might play into the storyline going forward.

ROH is currently on hiatus until April, so this could be part of the plan to keep the brand in fans’ minds ahead of the return date.

The show is available to watch now via FITE TV, with replays ready to stream following the conclusion of the event from Texas.