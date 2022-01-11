Details On What’s Next for ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C

Rok-C is one of the top prospects in all of women’s wrestling. At 20 years old, she has already won championships and drawn attention from the industry’s top promotions.

Rok-C is the Ring of Honor Women’s Champion. She was just named the ROH Women’s Wrestler of the Year. However, is not expected to be affiliated with the company for much longer. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Following an appearance at Saturday’s Impact Hard to Kill pay-per-view, she dropped the ROH women’s title to Deonna Purrazzo the following night at Impact’s latest round of TV tapings. This got people questioning what’s next for the Laredo, Texas native.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez commented on Rok-C’s future. “I was told that, not 100% she’s going anywhere, but they [ROH] are expecting that she’s probably going to end up going somewhere. Therefore, she’s no longer champion,” said Alvarez.

Last weekend, she competed for New Texas Pro Wrestling and received a big sendoff from the fans of her hometown promotion. This typically indicates a wrestler is moving on to the next chapter of their career.

Not often do you get your flowers on your journey in this business



We don’t know the future, nor are we confirming anything but we will forever be grateful for @TheRokC_ and her impact with us



Thank you Carla, you deserve the world, and you’re destined to be one of the best.? pic.twitter.com/s0EgE97sHZ — New Texas Pro Wrestling (@NewTexasPW) December 19, 2021

What’s next for Rok-C?

Rok-C recently had a WWE tryout at the Performance Center in Orlando.

She’ll debut for MLW later this month at Blood & Thunder on January 21st from Dallas, Texas. After that, she could go anywhere.

This is completely speculative, but what better way to make a splash in WWE than to appear in the Women’s Royal Rumble match just one week later? Rok-C is talented beyond her years and would fit in perfectly at NXT 2.0.