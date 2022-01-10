Monday, January 10, 2022
Watch: Sasha Banks in College Football National Championship Opening

By Michael Reichlin
Sasha Banks College Football National Championship

Sasha Banks will star in the opening video package for Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game, according to Variety.

What’s the connection between Sasha Banks and college football? The big game airs on ESPN, which is owned by owned by Disney. Sasha Banks appeared in Season 2 of The Mandalorian on the Disney+ streaming service.

Sasha Banks will appear as a futuristic superhero who sparks the start of the college football national championship using a piece of confetti from last year’s championship celebration.

You can watch the 2-minute video spot here:

She told Variety that she’s honored to be selected for this role. She loves the concept and had great things to say about everyone she worked with on the project.

“I feel like everybody who has been working on the set, and the whole team have been so incredible… to walk in and to just feel so welcome, and just to see everything, and I was just like, it was amazing,” said Banks.

Georgia and Alabama will collide at 8pm (Eastern), head-to-head with WWE Raw.

Sasha Banks is currently out of action due to a foot injury. WWE announced over the weekend that she’s expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

