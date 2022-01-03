Sasha Banks “Good” After Injury Scare at Live Event (Video)

Sasha Banks says she’s fine after an injury scare at a WWE live event over the weekend.

Banks wrestled Charlotte Flair at Sunday’s house show from the Crown Coliseum Arena in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Mid-way through the match, Charlotte delivered a backbreaker to her longtime rival. Sasha Banks’ left ankle appeared to buckle as she landed.

She was helped to the backstage area by WWE officials, leaving fans to wonder if she’s the latest Superstar to go down with a health-related issue.

You can see video of the spot in question here:

This could have been the spot? Looks like her leg is under pic.twitter.com/nFPme5bsh0 — BXsavageschasn28snz (@MikeDesorbo1) January 3, 2022

Here is a zoomed-in look at the way she landed. Your ankle is definitely not supposed to bend like that.

IT LOOKS SO BAD FRAME BY FRAME pic.twitter.com/rFMvbaERCZ — jason (@uncrownedkingjj) January 3, 2022

Sasha Banks provided an update on her condition late Sunday night.

The Boss let her fans know she’s “good” and thanked everybody for their concern.