Sasha Banks to miss 6-8 weeks due to foot injury

Sasha Banks had to be helped to the back on a January 2nd WWE Live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She suffered a foot injury during her match with Charlotte Flair on the show.

WWE took to social media recently to provide an update on Banks’ injury. She suffered a bruised calcaneus bone but nothing was broken. Her estimated timetable for return is 6-8 weeks.

“Sasha underwent an MRI and it was discovered she has a bruised calcaneus bone. She is at home recovering and undergoing physical therapy. She is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks,” reads a WWE press release.

The injury means that Sasha Banks will miss the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble match at the end of the month. She will likely be able to return in time for WrestleMania, however.

Shortly after news of the injury broke, Sasha took to Twitter to provide an update.

“I’m good. Thank you for the love always,” she Tweeted.

Thank you for the love always. — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 3, 2022

Banks also took to Twitter recently to comment on William Regal’s release from WWE.

“There would be no Sasha Banks if it wasn’t for @RealKingRegal thank you for giving me a chance and believing in me. Forever grateful,” she wrote.