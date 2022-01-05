Rick Steiner and Bron Breakker Reflect on NXT Championship win

The new NXT Champion Bron Breakker has shared his first comments since winning the title last night.

Sports Illustrated Justin Barrasso spoke to him after defeating Tommaso Ciampa at NXT 2.0 New Years Evil last night. The win earned Breakker his first championship win with the WWE. Alongside Breakker, his father, Rick Steiner, also shared his thoughts on the title win with Barrasso.

Barrasso transcribed the quotes from the interview.

“My father and uncle paved this road for me, and I’m here to carry on the legacy they built,” said Breakker. The article referred to Breakker by his real name Bronson Rechsteiner. He continued, “I’m also here to carve my own path and make my own legacy, and that started tonight.”

Bron Breakker Defeats Tommaso Ciampa in Rematch

The rivalry between Breakker and Ciampa seems to have ended at NXT 2.0 New Years Evil. Ciampa won their first match with each other at Halloween Havoc on October 26, 2021. However, Breakker got his revenge by pinning Ciampa in the War Games match on December 5, 2021. While it wasn’t a singles match, NXT 2.0 promoted last night’s rematch as their third match. After his loss, Ciampa posted a photo on social media that said thank you as he walked away with Breakker in the background. It’s unclear if NXT 2.0 plans to do another championship rematch.

Rick Steiner Thoughts on Bron Breakker Championship Win

NXT 2.0 fans were surprised when Breakker celebrated with his father after NXT 2.0 New Years Evil ended. NXT 2.0 didn’t show Steiner during the event. However, WWE later posted a video on Youtube of both men celebrating in the ring. Steiner shared in the article that he is proud of his son and wants Breakker to have a better professional wrestling career than him and his brother Scott Steiner.

“I hope he’s even more successful than myself and his uncle. We had such a special time traveling the road as brothers, but this tops all of that. This is his time and his chance to carry the torch,” said Steiner. He continued, “Watching that match was one of the best moments of my life. As his father, I couldn’t be prouder, and so is our whole family.”

Breakker has begun to add to the legacy of the Steiners. Although, he wants to be able to prove his worth without using his family name.