Summer Rae Reveals When She Was Contacted For Royal Rumble Return

One of the most surprising names WWE announced for the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV is Summer Rae. She will be returning to the company after more than 4 years. The female star recently appeared on Oral Sessions With Renee Paquette. Among other things she detailed how her deal for this comeback came about.

Rae revealed that it was WWE referee and Senior Manager of Talent Relations John Cone who called her about the potential return in December:

“I’m packing for Abu Dhabi and 9 at night and I see Cone’s name on my phone, and I went, ‘Whaaaat.’ You just know. I picked up the phone and went, ‘What do you want? It’s been four and a half years.’ ‘Well, we have you on our list of potential girls and wanted to get your interest.'”

Though the first call wasn’t a confirmation of her return. According to Summer Rae, she was initially told that it will be a while before they gave her an answer:

“They were like, ‘you probably won’t find out until the New Year.’ Five days later he called me and was like, ‘Merry Christmas. We have an answer with you, it’s yes.'”

Summer Rae also admitted that it ‘stinks’ that WWE announced her return in advance. She mentioned that it was Vince McMahon‘s idea to announce the entrances. The former Total Divas star was part of the WWE roster from 2011 to 2017. She was officially released from her contract in October 2017.

