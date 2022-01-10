Former WWE & Impact Star: “Of Course I Would Go To AEW”

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie is open to joining All Elite Wrestling.

Vaklyrie recently wrapped up a short run with WWE, where she portrayed the character Franky Monet in NXT. She was released by WWE back in November already has a number of appearances lined up in the weeks ahead.

During a virtual autograph signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions over the weekend, Valkyrie said “of course” she’s interested in joining AEW‘s women’s division.

“Of course, I would go to AEW, she said. “They are doing something different, a lot of my peers and best friends, my brothers Fenix and Pentagon are over there. Why not? We’ll see what happens.”

Taya Valkyrie as Franky Monet in NXT (2021)

Taya Valkyrie’s Future

Taya Vaklyrie Valkyrie extensively in Mexico during the early part of her career. She worked for Impact Wrestling from 2017-2021 before a stint in NXT. She returned to AAA in December.

The sky is the limit for Taya Valkyrie in 2022. She is a veteran performer that would be an asset to any locker room she joined. We could see her back in Impact, or in AEW.

Over the weekend, Valkyrie expressed interest in working with AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker.

The free agency market for women’s wrestling has never been deeper. Aside from the incredible talent on the independent scene, talent released by WWE in 2021 include Valkyrie, Toni Storm, Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox), Athena (Ember Moon), Nia Jax and Mia Yim.

Taya Valkyrie issued a lengthy statement after her WWE release that you can read here: