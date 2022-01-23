The Wrld on GCW Live Coverage and Results (01/23/22)

GCW will be presenting The Wrld on GCW tonight live from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York.

This will be the biggest event in the history of the company, and a number of huge matches have been confirmed for the show.

Here’s the full card and ongoing results from The Wrld on GCW:

GCW World Championship Match – Jon Moxley (c) vs. Homicide

Jeff Jarrett vs. EFFY

Allie Katch vs. Ruby Soho

Joey Janela vs. Matt Cardona w/ Chelsea Green

GCW Tag Team Championship Match – The Briscoes (c) vs TBA

GCW Tag Team Championship Match – The Briscoes (c) vs TBA

Blake Christian b. Lio Rush – Christian took the win after hitting the 450 footstomp. Jonathan Gresham had to be replaced due to a medical precaution

Gringo Loco, Flamita & Arez b. Bandido, ASF & Laredo Kid – Gringo Loco took the win after hitting a Gotch style piledriver on ASF

Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match: AJ Gray b. Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Colon vs. Lio Rush vs. PCO vs Tony Deppen – Gray was a last minute addition to the match after Eddie Kingston was unable to make the event and their match was cancelled

PBR Kickoff Scramble: Grim Reefer b. Jack Cartwheel vs. Dante Leon vs. Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne (Kickoff Show)

PBR Kickoff Battle Royal (Kickoff Show): Big Vin won after eliminating Charles Mason

The show is available to watch now via FITE TV for $14.99.