Thunder Rosa On Which Competitors Serve As The Locker Room Leaders Of AEW Women’s Roster

AEW generally has a younger roster compared to WWE. This is especially true for the women’s division which features a number of rising stars under the age of 25. Though they still have a few women who have been wrestling for a while and have competed for multiple promotions. Thunder Rosa is one such competitor who had worked for promotions such as ROH, Lucha Underground and more prior to joining AEW.

The female star was a guest on the most recent episode of Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha. She was asked which are some of the female talents who are locker room leaders of the AEW women’s roster. Responding to it, Rosa mentioned how Allie doesn’t get the credit she derseves despite being a veteran of over 15 years:

“I think a lot of people don’t give a lot of respect or credit to Allie, The Bunny. She’s been in the business for a long, long time. I’ve seen her progression in the last three years. Like this year or 2021, I could see that she was more confident. She’s one of the ones who has a lot more experience on TV. After that street fight, I think she gained more respect in the business. She’s always very positive in the back and she’s always willing to work.

Serena [Deeb] is another one if you have any questions, she is more than welcome to help you. With transitions or with ideas, or any of that sort.”

Thunder Rosa Praises Vickie Guerrero

Thunder Rosa (Photo: AEW)

Thunder Rosa also mentioned someone who is not a wrestler but has been part of the wrestling world for a long time in Vickie Guerrero. She explained how Guerrero knows a lot about the business. Rosa then discussed how she has been around for a while as well and claimed that she tries to help wherever she can:

“Vickie Guerrero is another one. A lot of people don’t understand. As a manager, She knows a lot about this business. I like sitting with her and talking to her. That’s a lot of fun. And now we have Mercedes Martinez, who [I’ve been] feuding for a while so this is gonna be very interesting.

Every time I am in the ring with her, I learn so much. I love it. She’s really good. I consider myself one of the vets too since I’ve been working for TV for like six years now. So every time I’m there, and if I can offer something on the table or in the ring or whatever, I’m always willing to do that.”

