Two More Former WWE Stars Returning For Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Fans can expect to see at least two more former WWE stars make a return to work the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

According to PWInsider, former Superstars Cameron and Melina are booked to be surprises for the bout. There are currently 11 spots available in the match and with these names added, WWE will have to fill 9 more spots.

As previously reported, WWE does not want to bring in too many NXT wrestlers for the match so that could mean even more former stars are coming in.

Melina worked for WWE from 2004 through 2011 where she was a two-time Divas Champion and a three-time Women’s Champion. There was some talk of her returning to the company in September 2020, but she confirmed a few months later that while the two sides did have a discussion, they couldn’t come to an agreement. She was last seen on WWE TV on January 4, 2021 at WWE Raw Legends Night.

Cameron was under contract from 2011-2016. She did wrestle a match for AEW in 2020.

The following women have been announced for the match: Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega, Carmella, Aliyah, Natalya, Naomi, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, and Summer Rae.