Walter’s Final NXT UK Match Announced

Former WWE NXT UK Champion Walter will be wrestling for NXT’s main North American brand moving forward, and as such, the former champion has revealed when his final match with the UK brand will be.

Next week’s edition of NXT UK will be subtitled “Walter’s Last Stand.” On the show, Walter will wrestle Nathan Frazier (Ben Carter) in his final bout for the brand before moving over to this side of the pond full time.

Walter’s statement on his exit from WWE’s NXT UK was as follows:

“Ever since I arrived in NXT UK, it was January 2019, I dominated this brand,” WALTER said (h/t Wrestling Inc). “I always preached what’s important to me, Marcel, and Fabian – the mat is sacred to us. And for a historic title reign of 870 days, I brought back glory, respect and dignity to this sport. But now the time has come, it’s my last match in NXT UK, at least for now, and my opponent will be Nathan Frazier.

“I’ve been told all the great things about you – you’re high-flying, you’re up & coming, very talented, you’re the future of this brand. But let me tell you this – I’m not impressed with any of that because like everybody else, you’re in this for yourself, and you’ve taken the absolute piss out of this great sport. You will learn one thing, that one thing, it will never change – when The Ring General steps into a ring, he will come out victorious because for me, the mat is sacred.”

Walter wrestled at NXT 2.0’s New Year’s Evil event on Tuesday, a losing effort alongside Imperium against MSK and Riddle. He’ll shift his focus to that brand now full-time in the months ahead. This has long been WWE’s goal for him, though he wasn’t ready to leave Europe and his life there previously.

