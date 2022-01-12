Wendy Choo Makes In-Ring Debut With New “Sleepy” Gimmick

Wendy Choo woke up in time to make her in-ring debut under a new gimmick on NXT 2.0 last night. Her rather unique new persona seems to have captured the interest of many fans.

Wendy Choo is the former Karen Q and the former 1000-year-old woman, Mei Ying. Evidently, performing as her former gimmick really tuckered her out some. In recent weeks, Choo had been shown in backstage segments in pajamas and looking as though she just woke up from a long nap.

I had at least a month of beauty rest…I’m ready ? pic.twitter.com/oHiALObxvm — Wendy Choo (@karenmeee) January 11, 2022

Choo made her in-ring debut last night, teaming with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. Her team defeated Amari Miller, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter.

Early in the match, Choo appeared to curl up in the corner and rest on a pillow while on the ring apron. When she was tagged in, however, Choo perked up a little and hit a series of suplexes. Then later in the match she appeared to lay down and take a little nap in the ring while she was the legal competitor. Vic Joseph noted that she might be playing possum, however, and sure enough when Miller went to attack her, Choo kicked her off. She then tagged out to Pirotta who delivered a facebuster and then Hartwell tagged in and hit her springboard elbow drop for the win.

Me celebrating my first win. pic.twitter.com/qqs1jNvEnG — Wendy Choo (@karenmeee) January 12, 2022

After the match, Pirotta and Hartwell seemed quite pleased with their rather drowsy-appearing partner.

Fans online have been reacting to this rather unique new gimmick:

Wendy Choo eats, sleeps and drinks NXT.



??? pic.twitter.com/z4b8mv7x5C — WrestlingShouldBeFun (@WSBFun) January 12, 2022

We have no choice but to stan Wendy Choo! ??? https://t.co/EJwM5nG85W — Vin (@WhoisVindictive) January 12, 2022

Wendy Choo rules — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 12, 2022