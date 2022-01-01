WWE Day 1 Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Saturday, January 1, 2022) WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event has been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena that will air on the Peacock but it will most likely be WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar.

This show is a big deal for WWE President Nick Khan, who came up with this idea and wants it to feel big like other tentpole shows such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank instead of just another B-level pay-per-view event.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Saturday evening starting at 8 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:

Final WWE Day 1 Card