WWE Trademarks Name of Nazi Commander

By Michael Reichlin
WWE has filed to trademark the name Gunther Stark, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

A quick Google search shows that Günther Stark was a German U-boat Commander during World War II.

The trademark filing on January 13th shows that WWE plans to use the mark for:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.”

These types of WWE trademarks are typically used for ring names of talent training at the Performance Center and in NXT.

SEScoops has reached out to WWE for comment on this trademark.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
