WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Predictions

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event takes place Saturday night, January 29th from St Louis, Missouri at The Dome.

The Road to WrestleMania begins at the Royal Rumble. The card is stacked and WWE is about to kick the year’s top storylines into high gear.

SEScoops staff members Fernando Quiles, Andrew Ravens and I have gotten together to provide our official Royal Rumble Predictions.

But first, SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay did an in-depth preview for the Women’s Royal Rumble match on the latest episode of Women’s Wrestling Focus.

Royal Rumble Predictions:

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Andrew: Another month, another match involving Edge and Miz against each other. To WWE’s credit, at least they didn’t run back another single match, but got straight to the point. If WWE wants to extend this feud then the heels could go over. As much as I hope WWE moves on from this feud, I can’t see WWE beating Miz in back-to-back matches so have Maryse and Miz go over before booking a third and final match.

Prediction: The Miz and Maryse

Fernando: I’ve gone back-and-forth with this one. A loss in this situation doesn’t hurt anybody although Miz would lose to Edge in back-to-back PPVs with another defeat. Edge will be due for a big singles match at WrestleMania and I can see Miz sharing the ring with another celebrity at the big event. Ultimately, I’m gonna go with Beth pinning Maryse in her return match.

Prediction: Edge & Beth Phoenix

Michael: This match is somewhat of a guilty pleasure. It’s a little corny with the warring couples but most of the participants can really go in the ring and I think they will all rise to the occasion. I don’t see Beth Phoenix coming out of retirement to lose and WWE should want to keep Edge strong in this stage of his career so he can still be featured at the top of cards as a singles wrestler.

Prediction: Edge & Beth Phoenix

Consensus: Edge & Beth Phoenix (2-1)

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Andrew: No one is giving Doudrop a chance here to win the match. I wouldn’t be surprised to see if WWE runs this match back for next month’s Elimination Chamber match, but Lynch isn’t losing the title before Mania and especially not to do Doudrop.

Prediction: Becky Lynch

Michael: Becky Lynch isn’t losing to Doudrop. She’s in the upper echelon of box office draws on the entire roster and she’s on the fast track to big things at WrestleMania 38. Doudrop’s booking on the main roster has been questionable, despite her in-ring abilities. This is a chance for Doudrop to make a statement with a strong showing on the biggest stage of her career. However, Becky is getting her hand raised.

Prediction: Becky Lynch

Fernando: Becky and Doudrop had a pretty good segment on the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw. Doudrop has done her best to make herself appear to be a viable threat to Becky’s championship but we all know the outcome here. I’m just hoping that this match ends up being a banger, which both wrestlers are more than capable of doing. It’ll boil down to how this one is booked. Becky will move on to a massive WrestleMania match.

Prediction: Becky Lynch

Consensus: Becky Lynch (3-0)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Michael: The Women’s Royal Rumble has more intrigue this year than the men’s. It’s looking like at least a third of the participants will be legends from the past. Most of these blasts from the past have no chance of winning, but only a handful of competitors have a chance at winning anyways, legends or not. We’ve seen the reports that Ronda Rousey is rumored to be at the Royal Rumble. She could win the Rumble to set up a big WrestleMania match against Becky Lynch. However, I think WWE uses this as a chance to reset Bianca Belair and push her back to the top tier after her big push faltered last year around SummerSlam. Bianca Belair makes history and becomes the first person to win the Women’s Royal Rumble back-to-back.

Prediction: Bianca Belair

Fernando: There’s been a lot of buzz about a potential return for Ronda Rousey. Before the hoopla, I would’ve guessed that Bianca Belair would win her second straight Royal Rumble and go on to avenge her SummerSlam loss to Becky Lynch. With Rousey now potentially in play, there’s only one prediction to make here.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey

Andrew: Before this week, I would say that Bianca Belair is the clear-cut favorite and still could be if Ronda Rousey doesn’t show up during the match. Belair, Rousey, and Charlotte Flair are really the top favorites in my mind. WWE could hold off on plans for Rousey so I will stick with my Bianca pick that will send her to WrestleMania.

Prediction: Bianca Belair

Consensus: Bianca Belair

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Andrew: This should be the best normal match of the night as these guys have worked together a lot both as a tag team and against each other. There is no chance Reigns loses the title here as WWE has much bigger plans in place for him, but fans can still sit back and watch a classic this match could be.

Prediction: Roman Reigns

Fernando: It’s hard to see this match not being a banger. When it comes to the bright lights, Reigns and Rollins are absolute pros. They also have great chemistry whether they’re teaming together or facing each other. Seth will likely get the babyface treatment from the crowd here but I doubt Reigns is eating a pin before WrestleMania. Get ready for a slew of near-falls, however.

Prediction: Roman Reigns

Michael: These work so well together. Rollins and Reigns will deliver a match worthy of the stadium they’ll be fighting in. Roman Reigns is the top dog in WWE and Seth Rollins is not the man to dethrone him. Once again, WrestleMania fantasy booking comes into play. Reigns is on a collision course with Brock Lesnar an Rollins isn’t knocking this thing off course. Roman Reigns stands tall when all is said and done in what I predict will be match of the night. Believe that.

Prediction: Roman Reigns

Consensus: Roman Reigns

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Fernando: This match has been years in the making and may have never happened if Roman Reigns wasn’t pulled from the Day 1 event, allowing Brock to capture the WWE Championship. I’m hoping this is a fast-paced hard-hitting match similar to Lesnar vs. Goldberg. It doesn’t have to go long, it just has to be exciting. I think Lesnar drops the WWE Title due to interference from either Reigns or The Usos.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley

Michael: I won’t believe this match is really happening until both men are standing in the ring together. The phrase dream match gets thrown around a lot, but Lashley has been talking about wanting to face Lesnar for so long now. This is Lashley’s moment and I see him scoring a career-highlight victory over Brock Lesnar. A win for Lashley would mean much more for Lashley and Lesnar doesn’t need the WWE Championship for the big showdown with Reigns. Bobby Lashley gets his moment

Prediction: Bobby Lashley

Andrew: A title change will happen. WWE doesn’t want to do title vs. title for Reigns and Lesnar at Mania so Lesnar has to drop the title at some point. While the case for Big E to be the man to beat Lesnar can be made, if WWE wanted to go in that direction they wouldn’t have had him eat the pin at Day 1 nor not book Big E vs. Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Lashley is the second most credible guy on the Raw roster to beat Lesnar so have Lashley take the title and allow Lesnar to move on.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley

Consensus: Bobby Lashley regains the WWE Championship

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Michael: The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated matches of the entire year. I’m looking forward to seeing the creative spots and surprise appearances WWE has planned. My personal pick would be for Big E to win and get a true ‘chase’ storyline for the WWE Championship. However, I think we’re going to see Brock Lesnar pull double duty, enter and win the Royal Rumble after dropping the WWE title earlier in the night.

Prediction: Brock Lesnar

Fernando: This is going to be a boring prediction but one I can easily see coming to fruition. I don’t believe both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will successfully defend their world titles. I only see one of them walking out of Royal Rumble with gold and WWE isn’t having Roman lose before WrestleMania. My prediction is The Bloodline costs Lesnar the WWE Title in his match with Bobby Lashley. This will give WWE an excuse to throw him in the Rumble match and win it.

Prediction: Brock Lesnar

Andrew Ravens: My lock here is Brock Lesnar, who isn’t confirmed for the match just yet as he’s facing Lashley on this show. I still stand by my theory that Lesnar will drop the title here so why not have him come back strong and win the rumble match as the #30 entrant in the bout, which will no doubt get a big pop. This would allow WWE to get to their plans at WrestleMania.

Prediction: Brock Lesnar

Consensus: Brock Lesnar