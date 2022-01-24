(Spoiler) Major Return Planned For Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is all about surprise returns. According to Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com, Ronda Rousey is slated to be a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble this Saturday night.

“I was told that Ronda Rousey will be in the Royal Rumble” – Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live

WWE generated a lot of buzz by announcing several legends would be returning for the Women’s Royal Rumble, including Mickie James, The Bella Twins, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool and more. As it turns out, is keeping a few tricks up their sleeve.

As of this writing, 21 women are confirmed entrants for the women’s Rumble match.

Ronda Rousey in WWE

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. After Asuka had won the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble match, Rousey stunned the live crowd by making a surprise appearance. Moments later, ESPN dropped the bombshell news that Rousey had signed a full-time contract with WWE.

Rousey would go on to compete at WrestleMania later that year. She teamed with Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in match that exceeded expectations.

She went on to capture the Raw Women’s Championship and wrestled the top competitors of that era including Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch.

The last time we saw Ronda Rousey in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania 35. It was another historic appearance, as she, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair became the first women to main event a WrestleMania.

In September 2021, Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne announced the birth of their daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanip.