WWE Royal Rumble: Details on Possible Surprise Appearances

WWE may have some surprises in store for next weekend’s Royal Rumble premium live event.

The Rumble is the official kickoff to the road to WrestleMania and surprise entrants are part of what makes the show exciting each year.

WWE already spilled the beans on several major returns scheduled for the Women’s Royal Rumble. Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, The Bella Twins, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly and Summer Rae are among the familiar faces we’ll see back in action.

Royal Rumble Surprises

As for the men’s Royal Rumble, two wrestlers from WWE’s developmental brand are scheduled to be in town for the event. According to PWInsider, NXT Champion Bron Breakker and are both slated to be in St. Louis.

This in itself is not a guarantee that Bron & Gunther will be part of the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal. However, we have seen NXT stars appear in the Royal Rumble before. It’s a great way to showcase this talent on the big stage.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble takes place Sunday, January 29th from The Dome at America’s Center in St Louis, Missouri.