Who Will Win the WWE Royal Rumble? Latest Betting Odds Released

We’re just a few weeks away from this year’s edition of the WWE Royal Rumble. Both the men’s and women’s Rumble matches will have large implications on the direction of this year’s two-night edition of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, TX.

The Royal Rumble traditionally marks the beginning of WrestleMania season, and now we have our first clues as to who has the best chance of walking out of Texas with a WrestleMania championship opportunity on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Though the betting odds aren’t infallible, they have historically given us somewhat of an idea of where the company is leaning when it comes to victors.

According to BetOnline, here are the initial odds for the mens’ Rumble:

Big E 7/2

Brock Lesnar 4/1

Drew McIntyre 15/2

Roman Reigns 10/1

AJ Styles 12/1

The Rock 12/1

Omos 14/1

Bobby Lashley 16/1

Seth Rollins 18/1

Finn Balor 20/1

Damian Priest 22/1

Austin Theory 25/1

Edge 25/1

John Cena 25/1

Kevin Owens 25/1

Randy Orton 25/1

Riddle 25/1

Braun Strowman 33/1

Bray Wyatt 40/1

Sami Zayn 40/1

Samoa Joe 40/1

Sheamus 40/1

Walter 40/1

Xavier Woods 40/1

Bron Breakker 50/1

Cesaro 50/1

Gable Steveson 50/1

Tommaso Ciampa 50/1

Apollo Crews 66/1

Happy Corbin 66/1

Pete Dunne 66/1

Rey Mysterio 66/1

Ricochet 66/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 66/1

Johnny Gargano 80/1

Angelo Dawkins 100/1

Dominik Mysterio 100/1

Johnny Knoxville 100/1

Mick Foley 100/1

Montez Ford 100/1

Shane McMahon 100/1

Steve Austin 100/1

The Undertaker 100/1

Vince McMahon 250/1

The odds are very close for both Lesnar and Big E as the favorites. The BetOnline website gives both men an identical +350 odds at winning.

Bianca Belair. Image credit: WWE.com

On the women’s side, here are the Royal Rumble odds. Bianca Belair is currently favored to win the match for the second year in a row.

Bianca Belair 4/1

Bayley 9/2

Rhea Ripley 8/1

Sahsa Banks 8/1

Alexa Bliss 9/1

Raquel Gonzalez 10/1

Charlotte Flair 12/1

Paige 14/1

Asuka 16/1

Liv Morgan 16/1

Io Shirai 20/1

Shayna Baszler 20/1

Mandy Rose 33/1

Carmella 40/1

Shotzi 40/1

Sonya Deville 40/1

Trish Stratus 50/1

Beth Phoenix 66/1

Dakota Kai 66/1

Kay Lee Ray 66/1

Lacey Evans 66/1

Lita 66/1

Mickie James 66/1

Natalya 66/1

Nikki A.S.H. 66/1

Queen Zelina 66/1

Aliyah 80/1

Brie Bella 80/1

Nikki Bella 80/1

Maryse 80/1

Candice LeRae 100/1

Dana Brooke 100/1

Kacy Catanzaro 100/1

Kelly Kelly 100/1

Michelle McCool 100/1

Tamina 100/1

Stephanie McMahon 250/1

Summer Rae 250/1

According to reports, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is still the working plan as the biggest match of WrestleMania 38, though it’s not clear how we will get there as of yet. Lesnar is slated to defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble, while Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins.

