WWE Royal Rumble Results: Ronda Rousey Returns, New Champion, Brock Lesnar

WWE Royal Rumble aired live from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO. Roman Reigns put the Universal Championship on the line against Seth Rollins with The Usos barred from ringside for the match. Brock Lesnar defended the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. The winners of the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches tonight will earn a title shot at WrestleMania.

Royal Rumble Results

Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns via DQ (Reigns is still Universal Champion) Ronda Rousey won the women’s Royal Rumble match Becky Lynch def. Doudrop to retain the RAW Women’s Championship Bobby Lashley def. Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion Edge & Beth Phoenix def. The Miz & Maryse Brock Lesnar won the men’s Royal Rumble match

Here are the takeaways from this year’s Royal Rumble:

The Universal Title Match Ended In A DQ

Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins in the first match of the night. Seth Rollins made his entrance to The Shield theme and was wearing the old gear in an awesome moment. Reigns was absolutely furious as he waited for Rollins to get into the ring.

Seth ducked under a Clothesline and laughed in Roman’s face. Reigns threw Seth to the corner but Rollins battled back and stomped the Tribal Chief to the mat. Rollins connected with a Slingblade and Clotheslined Roman out of the ring. Seth followed it up with a couple Suicide Dives.

Back in the ring, Rollins went for a springboard move but Reigns caught him with an uppercut to the face. Seth rolled to the ropes and Roman hit him with the Drive By. Rollins then hit a massive Powerbomb through the announce table and rolled Roman back into the ring. Rollins climbed to the top rope and hit a Frog Splash but Reigns somehow kicked out at two.

Roman went for a Spear but Rollins countered with a boot to the face. Seth delivered a Buckle Bomb to Reigns and then the Stomp for a two count. Rollins set up for a Stomp again but Reigns popped up and hit a Clothesline. The Universal Champion regrouped and started unloading punches to Seth’s face.

Reigns hit a Powerbomb of his own for a near fall and started trash talking Rollins. Seth laughed in Roman’s face and Reigns got angry. Reigns wildly started swinging and Rollins got him in a Triangle submission in the center of the ring. Roman showed off his strength and broke the hold by Powerbombing Seth to the mat.

The Universal Champion launched Seth into the ring post and Rollins tumbled out of the ring. Reigns followed him out there and launched Seth into the timekeeper’s area. Roman launched Rollins into the steel steps before the action returned to the ring. Roman hit the Superman Punch and went for the cover but Rollins was able to kick out at the last moment.

Rollins rolled out of the ring but Roman went after him and hit a Spear. Reigns quickly rolled Seth into the ring and geared up in the corner. Roman went for another Spear but Rollins countered into the Pedigree for a close two count. Rollins went for the Stomp again but Reigns blocked. Roman went for a Uranage but Rollins blocked it. Reigns hit Seth with a Spear but Rollins was laughing at it.

Seth held out his hand for a fist bump and said “I’ll always love you” while continuing to laugh in Roman’s face. Reigns got Rollins in the Guillotine choke and Seth looked out. Referee Charles Robinson lifted Seth’s hand up to check on him and Rollins’ hand landed on the ropes. Roman wouldn’t let go of the hold to end the match in a DQ. Reigns beat Seth down with a steel chair after the match.

Ronda Rousey Returned & Won The Women’s Royal Rumble

30 superstars competed in the women’s Royal Rumble match tonight. The winner will get a shot at the RAW or SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks was the first entrant in this year’s women’s Royal Rumble.

Melina returned and got a great reaction from the crowd. Banks and Melina traded words before Melina went for a kick. Sasha caught her and quickly threw Melina over the top rope for the first elimination. Sasha then did the splits in the ring to taunt Melina.

Tamina entered the rumble third and Banks greeted her with a Dropkick to the face. Banks followed it up with Double Knees off the apron and rolled Tamina into the ring. Sasha tried to eliminate Tamina but she was able to hold onto the ropes.

Kelly Kelly entered the rumble at #4 and danced around after hitting a Splash. Tamina leveled her with a Clothesline. Kelly Kelly got Banks trapped in the ropes but Sasha countered and eliminated her. Banks laughed in the ring as the countdown began.

Aliyah was #5 and Banks unloaded some punches. Sasha went for another quick elimination but Aliyah escaped. Aliyah got in some punches of her own before Tamina slapped her in the face. Aliyah ducked under a Clothesline and battled with Tamina in the corner. Sasha broke it up and hit Aliyah with a knee to the face.

Liv Morgan entered the rumble at #6 and sprinted to the ring. Morgan tried to eliminate Banks before delivering a Dropkick to Tamina. Liv pointed to the WrestleMania sign as Banks hit Aliyah with Three Suplexes in a row.

Queen Zelina was the 7th entrant and came to the ring as Tamina was on the verge of elimination. Zelina ripped Morgan and Sasha away from Tamina and then got Banks to the apron. Queen Zelina came out of nowhere with a running kick and Banks was eliminated. The crowd wasn’t a fan of this.

Bianca Belair got in the match at #8 and booted Tamina into the ring post. Belair hit a Suplex and launched Liv over the top rope. Liv held onto the ropes and got back into the ring.

Dana Brooke was the 9th entrant to the rumble match and Reggie accompanied her to the ring. Dana carried Zelina to the ropes but Tamina broke it up. Dana hit a Dropkick and then a Splash onto Belair. Dana planted Liv with a Neckbreaker but Zelina slammed her to the canvas.

Michelle McCool was the 10th entrant to the women’s Royal Rumble match. Michelle sent Dana Brooke over the top rope but Reggie caught her. McCool hit her finisher and delivered a big boot to Dana’s face. McCool then eliminated Dana Brooke. Tamina hit McCool from behind and bashed her into the turnbuckle.

Sonya Deville entered the match at #11 but didn’t get in the ring right away. Sonya took a seat at the announce table instead.

Natalya entered at #12 and Liv Morgan attacked her right away. Natalya booted Morgan in the face and then battled with Bianca Belair. Natalya tried to eliminate Tamina and Belair at the same time but Bianca held onto the ropes and Tamina was eliminated.

Cameron entered the match at #13 and strutted to the ring. Cameron hit Aliyah with a Codebreaker and sent Liv Morgan to the corner. Sonya got up from the announce table and went right after Cameron. Deville bashed Cameron’s face into the turnbuckle and brought her over the top rope and to the apron. Sonya bashed Cameron into the ring post and she fell to the floor for the elimination.

Naomi was #14 and checked on Cameron before getting into the ring. Naomi went after Deville and tackled her to the mat. Naomi connected with a springboard Dropkick and threw Sonya over the top rope. Naomi booted Deville in the face and she fell to the floor for the elimination. Natalya tried to eliminate Naomi but she held onto the ropes.

Carmella was the 15th entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match. She decided not to get into the ring as well.

Rhea Ripley entered at #16 to a great reaction. Ripley dragged Carmella into the ring but Queen Zelina attacked Ripley from behind. Natalya then leveled Ripley with a Clothesline. Ripley battled back and eliminated Zelina & Carmella at the same time with a Dropkick. Ripley booted McCool in the face and then hit Belair with a Dropkick. Ripley delivered a headbutt to Natalya and a slam to Aliyah.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair entered the rumble at #17. Flair hit Natalya with a big boot and then gave Aliyah the wedgie of a lifetime while eliminating her. Charlotte almost eliminated Naomi but Sonya showed up and knocked Naomi to the floor for the elimination. Naomi chased Deville to the back.

Ivory returned and entered the match at #18. Ivory cut a promo before the match and said that everyone in this match were lost little girls and she wanted to see women. Rhea Ripley promptly eliminated Ivory and taunted her.

Brie Bella entered the match at #19 to a great reaction from the crowd. Brie did the “yes!” chant in a cool moment and tried to send Natalya over the rope. Natalya escaped and tried to eliminate Brie but she was able to hold on.

Impact Women’s Champion Mickie James entered the rumble at #20 and was wearing the belt. McCool booted Mickie in the face before she could get into the ring. Mickie battled back and eliminated McCool.

Alicia Fox entered at #21 and hit Liv with a Dropkick. Fox connected with an Enziguri on Rhea and then a kick to Mickie James. Alicia slammed Natalya to the mat as Flair and Belair battled in the corner. Rhea lifted Alicia up and sent her to the apron. Liv and Rhea tried to eliminate Fox but she held onto the ropes.

Nikki A.S.H. was #22 and Rhea Ripley stared at the entrance ramp. Nikki showed up from behind and got Ripley over the top rope. Rhea held on and got back into the ring. Nikki backed away and rolled out of the ring under the bottom rope. Charlotte hit Ripley from behind and bashed her face into the turnbuckle. Nikki got back into the ring and battled with Alicia Fox.

Summer Rae was the 23rd entrant in this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match. Summer went after Natalya with a flurry of punches but Natalya shrugged them off. The two traded slaps in the middle of the ring before Summer dropped Natalya with a spin kick. Charlotte hit Rae with a Clothesline and posed for the crowd. Natalya grabbed Summer by the hair and threw her over the top rope for the elimination. Charlotte tried to eliminate Natalya but she held onto the ropes.

Nikki Bella entered the rumble at #24 to a big pop from the crowd. Nikki hit Natalya with a Spinebuster but got booted in the ribs by Belair. Bianca went for a Suplex but Brie broke it up. The Bella Twins slammed Bianca face-first to the mat and then eliminated Alicia Fox.

Sarah Logan returned at #25 and attacked The Bella Twins. Liv Morgan had tears in her eyes and shared a moment with Logan. The Bella Twins attacked them both and quickly eliminated Sarah Logan. Nikki and Liv battled to the apron and Brie booted Morgan to the outside. Brie held up a loser sign at Liv as she looked on from the floor.

Lita entered at #26 to an awesome reaction. Lita sent Mickie James to the corner and then over the top rope to the apron. Mickie tried to get back into the ring but Lita hit her with a DDT. Mickie tumbled to the floor for the elimination. Lita and Charlotte Flair had a stare down and traded chops in the middle of the ring.

Molly Holly was #27 and Nikki A.S.H. attacked her during her entrance. Nikki sent Molly Holly into the steel steps before ripping the cape off. Nikki then eliminated Molly Holly and posed in the ring.

Ronda Rousey entered the match at #28 to a massive pop from the crowd. Rousey beat Nikki A.S.H. down and sent her and Nikki Bella to the apron. Ronda got a choke on both of them and then eliminated A.S.H. Brie Bella then turned her back on Nikki Bella and eliminated her. Rousey attacked Brie and hit her with some jabs in the corner of the ring.

Shotzi entered the rumble at #29 and hit a Crossbody on Ripley & Belair. Shotzi hit Charlotte with a kick to the face and tried to eliminate Lita but she held on. Rousey eliminated Brie Bella and beat Rhea Ripley down in the corner. Lita slammed Shotzi to the canvas as Ronda was now beating Bianca Belair down. Ronda tried to eliminate Belair but Ripley broke it up. Ronda beat them both down in the corner as the countdown began.

Shayna Baszler was the final entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match. Shayna teamed up with Rousey and started hitting people with Suplexes. Baszler slammed Lita to the mat and dragged her to the ropes.

Shayna caught Natalya with a knee to the face and stared at Ronda Rousey. The two then circled each other but Charlotte Flair attacked Shayna. Ronda got distracted with Natalya and sent her to the apron. Rousey booted Shotzi in the face and then eliminated her.

Belair eliminated Natalya but she got back into the ring. Rousey then sent Natalya over the top rope again. Lita hit the Twist of Fate on Charlotte Flair but then Ripley drove her to the corner. Charlotte then hit Lita with a running boot to eliminate her.

Rousey and Ripley battled again and Flair knocked them both to the apron. Ripley launched Ronda into the ring post but Charlotte eliminated Ripley with another running boot. Bianca tried to eliminate the SmackDown Women’s Champion but Flair held onto the ropes.

Bianca planted Shayna with a Spinebuster but she battled back and locked in the Kirifuda Clutch. Belair escaped but Flair sent them both over the top rope. It was now down to Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Charlotte charged but Ronda was ready and sent her over the top rope. Ronda Rousey won the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble and earned a title shot at WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch Retained The RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Doudrop tonight at Royal Rumble. Doudrop dominated early and leveled the champ with a shoulder tackle. Becky Lynch rolled out of the ring to regroup for a moment. Lynch caught Doudrop with a kick but she shrugged it off. Doudrop set up for a Vader Bomb but Becky rolled out of the ring again. Doudrop showed off her strength and booted Becky into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Doudrop hit a Senton and Lynch rolled to the outside again. Becky rested against the steps and Doudrop took the opportunity to go for a Cannonball. Lynch got out of the way and Doudrop crashed into the steps. Lynch took advantage and stomped on Doudrop in the ring.

Doudrop tried to battle back but Becky got her in a Sleeper Hold in the middle of the ring. Doudrop eventually escaped and charged but Lynch got out of the way. Doudrop crashed into the turnbuckle and Lynch followed it up with a Leg Drop. Doudrop battled back and leveled Becky with a Clothesline and then a Body Slam. Doudrop connected with a Senton and went for the cover but Becky kicked out at two.

Doudrop went for a Splash but Becky got out of the way. Lynch then applied the Dis-Arm-Her in the middle of the ring and started booting Doudrop in the face at the same time. Doudrop wouldn’t stay down and planted Becky with a Powerbomb for a near fall. Doudrop hit a Cannonball in the corner of the ring and went for the cover but Lynch was able to kick out at two. The pyro that had gone off previously had apparently caused the WrestleMania sign to catch fire during this match.

Lynch hit a Senton off the top rope on Doudrop but couldn’t keep her down for a three count. Doudrop hit a series of headbutts and knocked Becky to a knee. Doudrop went for a Suplex but Lynch held onto the ropes and broke free. Doudrop grabbed Lynch by her hair and dragged her up.

Becky hit a Jawbreaker and then a Leg Drop while Doudrop was draped across the top rope. Lynch went for the cover but Doudrop again was able to kick out at two. Lynch went for the Man-Handle Slam but Doudrop countered into a slam for a two count. Lynch attacked Doudrop while she was climbing the turnbuckle and hit her with the Man-Handle Slam for the pinfall victory. Becky Lynch is still the RAW Women’s Champion.

Lashley Won The WWE Title After Roman Reigns Interfered

Brock Lesnar defended the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley tonight at Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman and MVP were ringside for the match. Lashley & Lesnar locked up in the middle of the ring to start the match. Both couldn’t get an advantage and backed away before locking up again. Brock hit a German Suplex and Lashley got right back up as Brock laughed in the corner.

Lesnar and Lashley circled each other before locking up again. Lashley hit Lesnar with a German Suplex and Brock almost landed on the top of his head. Lesnar laughed it off and delivered two German Suplexes to Lashley. Bobby got up and had blood coming out of his mouth.

Lashley attacked Lesnar with some punches but Brock battled back. Lesnar went for the F5 but Lashley escaped and hit a Spear. Lashley didn’t go for the cover and opted to hit another massive Spear that sent Lesnar tumbling out of the ring. Lashley followed him and went for another Spear but Brock got out of the way and Bobby crashed through the barricade. Lesnar pointed to his brain to indicate how smart he was and set up for an F5.

The challenger escaped and shoved Lesnar into the ring post. The action returned to the ring and Lashley charged. Lesnar got out of the way and Bobby crashed into the ring post. The Beast set up for another German Suplex but Lashley held onto the ropes. Brock booted Bobby away from the ropes and delivered a few powerful German Suplexes.

Lashley tried to get up using the ropes and Brock planted him with another German Suplex. MVP offered some advice as Lashley stumbled to his feet. Brock went for the F5 but Lashley spun free and got Lesnar in the Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring. Lesnar broke the hold by driving Lashley to the corner but the referee got trapped against the turnbuckle. Lesnar then hit the F5 but Lashley’s legs hit the referee and he fell out of the ring in a rare double ref bump. Lesnar went for the cover but there was nobody to make the count and the match continued.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns got into the ring and hit Brock Lesnar with a Spear. Roman stuck out his hand and Paul Heyman gave him the WWE Championship. Reigns hit Lesnar with the title and left with Paul Heyman. Lashley covered Lesnar and won the WWE Championship.

Edge & Beth Phoenix def. The Miz & Maryse

The Miz & Maryse faced Edge & Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match. Beth chased Maryse around to begin the match. The Miz tagged in and Edge beat him down. Maryse distracted Edge and Miz capitalized with a Neckbeaker. Miz kept Edge isolated for the next couple minutes as Beth Phoenix got pissed. Beth grabbed a steel chair but through it to the floor. Edge capitalized on the distraction and planted Miz with the Edgecution.

Edge booted Miz out of the ring and crawled towards Beth Phoenix. Maryse desperately tried to stop Edge but he reached the corner. Beth tagged in and unloaded some strikes on Maryse before dragging her around the ring by the hair. Phoenix connected with a Backbreaker and went for the cover but Miz broke it up at two. Beth bumped Miz form behind and he turned around with a smirk on his face. Miz demanded Edge tag in but Beth lifted him up and drove him to the corner. Beth hit Miz with some punches but Maryse attacked her from behind with the brick as the referee wasn’t looking. Maryse went for the cover but the brick wasn’t enough to keep The Glamazon down.

Maryse applied the Camel Clutch as Edge tried to fire up the crowd. Beth battled to her feet and lifted Maryse up in the Electric Chair. Maryse escaped and both superstars hit a Clothesline. Edge tagged in and slammed Miz to the mat for a two count. Edge climbed to the top rope but Maryse distracted him. Beth knocked Maryse off the apron and then Powerbombed Miz off the top rope. Edge followed it up with an Elbow Drop off the top rope for a near fall.

Maryse attacked Beth outside the ring and sent her into the steel steps. Edge got a crazed look in his eye and set up for the Spear. The Miz slowly made his way to his feet but Maryse distracted Edge for a moment. Edge went for a Spear but Miz jumped over him. Edge crashed into the turnbuckle and Maryse then caught him with a Hurricanrana off the top rope. Maryse knocked Beth out of the ring as Miz planted Edge with the Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. Miz and Maryse went for a double Skull Crushing Finale but Beth broke it up. Beth hit Maryse with a Spear and then the Grit Couple hit Miz with a double Spear. Edge and Beth planted Miz and Maryse with the Glam Slam for the pinfall victory.

Brock Lesnar Won The Royal Rumble

30 superstars competed in the men’s Royal Rumble match in the main event the show. The winner of the Royal Rumble match will get a title shot at WrestleMania.

AJ Styles was the first superstar in the match. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura entered the match at #2. Styles and Nakamura battled for a couple minutes before Austin Theory entered the rumble at #3. Michael Cole noted that Theory vowed to win the rumble to impress Vince McMahon.

Theory hit AJ with a Dropkick and tried to eliminate Nakamura. Shinsuke held onto the ropes and Styles snuck up from behind. Theory held onto the ropes and stomped AJ down in the corner.

Robert Roode entered at #4 and hit Theory with a Spinebuster. Roode and Styles had a stare down and a “TNA!” chant broke out in a cool moment. AJ went for the Styles Clash but Roode was able to block it. Styles sent Roode over the top rope for the first elimination of the night. Nakamura went for the Kinshasa but Theory countered into a slam.

Ridge Holland was the 5th entrant and rushed to the ring. Ridge hit Theory with a chop block and followed it up with a Suplex. AJ Styles booted Nakamura to the floor and the IC Champion was eliminated.

Montez Ford entered at #6 and quickly tried to eliminate Styles but the Phenomenal One held onto the ropes. Montez hit Theory with a beautiful Dropkick and threw him over the top rope. Theory desperately held onto the bottom rope as Styles tried to boot him to the floor. Ridge Holland connected with a Powerslam on Montez Ford and then a Back Body Drop to Styles.

United States Champion Damian Priest was the 7th superstar to enter the Royal Rumble match. Damian tried to eliminate Styles but AJ held on. Priest hit Austin with a Backbreaker and got him on the ropes. Theory held on and slid back into the ring.

Sami Zayn entered at #8 and opted to stay away from the action in the corner. Montez Ford went after Sami but Zayn knocked him to the apron. Ford held onto the ropes and got back into the ring as Priest beat Sami down in the corner.

Johnny Knoxville entered at #9 and some of the Jackass cast accompanied him to the ring. Johnny tackled Sami and hit him with some punches. Knoxville pointed at the WrestleMania sign and Styles got in his face. Knoxville hit him with a forearm to the face and Styles dropped the Jackass star with some strikes. Montez Ford climbed to the top rope and hit Knoxville with a Frog Splash. Ridge carried Johnny to the apron and put him there. Sami took the opportunity to hit Knoxville with the Helluva Kick for the elimination. AJ then eliminated Sami from behind.

Angelo Dawkins was #10 and rushed the ring. Angelo punched Damian in the face and stomped AJ to the canvas. Angelo tried to eliminate Styles but he once again was able to hang onto the ropes.

Omos entered at #11 and marched to the ring as all the superstars stared at him. Omos hit Ridge with a shoulder tackle and swatted Austin Theory out of midair with ease. Omos eliminated Dawkins as Montez climbed to the top rope. Omos dared him to jump and then caught him with a Chokeslam over the top rope for the eliminate. Austin Theory tried to attack Omos but he slammed him down. Omos launched AJ Styles into the ring post and let out a primal scream. Styles fell to the floor as Omos grazed Ridge with an uppercut.

Ricochet was the 12th superstar in the rumble and hit Omos with a springboard Dropkick. Omos was unbothered and slammed Ricochet to the canvas. Omos shoved his boot in Ridge’s face until Austin Theory attacked him. Ricochet joined in but Omos kept fighting everyone away. Omos hit Ricochet with a chop that knocked him down before hurling him across the ring.

One half of the RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable entered at lucky #13. Omos glared at Gable as he made his way to the ring. Gable huddled everyone up to try and get Omos out of the match. Damian charged but everyone held back. Omos leveled Damian with a Clothesline before casually shoving him over the top rope for the elimination.

Everyone else then tried to eliminate Omos from behind but he held onto the ropes. Dominik Mysterio entered at #14 and joined in on trying to eliminate Omos. Styles leaped in with a Phenomenal Forearm to send Omos over the top rope for the elimination. Dominik and Theory battled in the corner. Theory tried to get Mysterio out but he was able to hang on.

Happy Corbin entered at #15 and went after Dominik. Corbin planted Austin Theory with a Chokeslam and then sent Ricochet over the top rope for the elimination. Dolph Ziggler was the 16th superstar to enter the rumble. Ziggler hit Happy Corbin with a Superkick and beat him down in the corner. Corbin battled back before launching Dominik over the top rope for another elimination. AJ Styles eliminated Austin Theory as the countdown began.

Sheamus entered at #17 as Styles hit Ridge with a Pele Kick. Styles Clotheslined Ridge over the top rope for the elimination. Sheamus got into the ring pissed off and went right after AJ to avenge his friend. Sheamus hit a knee to the face but Gable attacked him from behind. Sheamus planted Gable with the Irish Curse Backbreaker and sent AJ to the apron. Sheamus clubbed AJ across the chest several times.

Rick Boogs entered at #18 and went right after Gable. Boogs perched Gable up on the top turnbuckle before slamming him to the mat. Boogs lifted Gable up with one arm and threw him over the top rope for the elimination.

Madcap Moss was the 19th superstar in the rumble and teamed up with Happy Corbin. Boogs lifted Ziggler up and tried to eliminate him but Dolph held onto the top rope. Styles hit Corbin with a Pele Kick and battled with Moss. Corbin hit Styles with a Backbreaker and then Madcap Moss eliminated AJ Styles. Riddle entered the match at #20 and came to the ring on his scooter.

Moss and Corbin attacked Riddle but Boogs broke it up. Happy Corbin hit Boogs with a Clothesline and Moss sent him to the apron. Corbin then hit Boogs in the face and he fell to the floor for another elimination for Corbin. Madcap Moss stomped Riddle down to the canvas as the countdown began.

Drew McIntyre made his return and entered the Royal Rumble at #21. McIntyre marched to the ring and stared at Corbin & Madcap Moss as they in storyline caused his injury. McIntyre leveled Riddle with a Clothesline before getting his hands on Madcap Moss. McIntyre eliminated Moss and then tossed Corbin over the top rope as well. Drew rolled under the bottom rope and attacked Corbin & Moss outside the ring. Drew planted Moss with a Suplex before bashing Corbin with the steel steps. McIntyre then Suplexed Moss onto the steps.

Kevin Owens entered the match at #22 and traded punches with McIntyre in the entrance way. McIntyre brought Owens into the ring but Kevin turned the tables and planted him with a Powerbomb. Owens hit Ziggler with a Senton before going after Sheamus. Riddle went for a kick but Owens caught him and booted him in the knee. Riddle grabbed his knee in pain and fell to the canvas.

Rey Mysterio was the 23rd superstar to enter the match. Mysterio hit Sheamus with a Crossbody and then almost eliminated Riddle but he held onto the ropes. Owens hit Rey with a Stunner but turned around into some punches from Sheamus. McIntyre and Sheamus briefly renewed their friendship to stomp the hell out of Owens in the corner.

Kofi Kingston entered the rumble at #24 and went after Kevin Owens in the corner. Owens tossed Kofi to the apron but Kingston battled back. Kofi went for a springboard move but Owens shoved him off the ropes. It appeared that Kingston was supposed to catch himself on the barricade without his feet touching the floor. Unfortunately, Kingston’s feet hit the floor and he was eliminated.

Otis entered at #25 and promptly hit Riddle with a Suplex. Otis slammed McIntyre and posed for the crowd. Former WWE Champion Big E entered the match at #26 and hit Owens with a Belly to Belly Suplex. Big E delivered a Suplex to Riddle before dancing over Owens in the middle of the ring. Big E hit Owens with a Splash and fired up the crowd. Sheamus caught Big E with the Brogue Kick before hitting Rey with a Backbreaker.

Bad Bunny was the 26th entrant and got a great reaction from the crowd. Sheamus charged but Bad Bunny hit a Crossbody off the top rope. Bad Bunny hopped around before Owens went after him. Owens went for a Stunner but Bad Bunny escaped and hit Kevin with a Hurricanrana. Riddle posed with Bad Bunny but it backfired. Bad Bunny planted Riddle with a Canadian Destroyer but Sheamus leveled him from behind. Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick but Bad Bunny ducked and Sheamus tumbled over the top rope for the elimination.