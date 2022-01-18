WWE Interested In Signing Rok-C

WWE is looking to restock their roster after a series of releases with those who took part in recent tryouts. Several people participated in the latest tryouts including names like Monster Factory project Notorious Mimi and former ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C.

Although in the past, WWE has passed on signing talent that they deem too young, it appears there could be an exception. Per Fightful, there was a significant push within the company to have Rok-C signed.

Even before she had the tryout, some people thought the company should make her an offer.

The latest tryouts were so big that WWE bussed the tryout competitors in and gave Performance Center trainees several days off.

One source at the Performance Center noted that Rok-C’s main event match with Deonna Purrazzo in Impact Wrestling was evidence of the hiring being a “no-brainer.” However, this same person mentioned that they thought Wheeler Yuta was also a no-brainer last year, and he didn’t get hired.

Rok-C is slated to debut for MLW at Blood & Thunder on January 21st from Dallas, Texas. As previously reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, ROH doesn’t expect for her to be back when they resume shows in April after going on hiatus.