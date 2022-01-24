X-Pac Appears at The Wrld on GCW

WWE Hall of Famer Sean X-Pac Waltman made a surprise appearance at The Wrld on GCW event from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York.

Waltman appeared during the chaotic match between Matt Cardona and Joey Janela, which also saw appearances from Marko Stunt, Hornswoggle, Virgil and Brian Myers.

X-Pac would help Joey Janela after he was defeated by Cardona, who had major help from his tag team partner Brian Myers.

The WWE legend actually came down to the ring with the D-Generation X music blaring for the crowd in attendance, and both Janela and Waltman celebrated to end the segment.

X-Pac Appears in GCW

Here is the full card for The Wrld on GCW PPV event:

GCW World Championship Match – Jon Moxley (c) vs. Homicide

– Jon Moxley (c) vs. Homicide Lio Rush vs. Blake Christian

Gringo Loco, Flamita & Arez vs. Bandido, ASF & Laredo Kid

Jeff Jarrett vs. EFFY

Allie Katch vs. Ruby Soho

Joey Janela vs. Matt Cardona w/ Chelsea Green

GCW Tag Team Championship Match – The Briscoes (c) vs TBA

– The Briscoes (c) vs TBA Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match – Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Colon vs. Lio Rush vs. PCO vs Tony Deppen

– Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Colon vs. Lio Rush vs. PCO vs Tony Deppen PBR Kickoff Battle Royal (Kickoff Show)

PBR Kickoff Scramble: Jack Cartwheel vs. Dante Leon vs. Grim Reefer vs. Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne (Kickoff Show)

The show is available to watch now via FITE TV for $14.99.