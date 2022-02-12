AEW Rampage Results (2/11): Tag Title Match, Hook In Action, Jay White Attacks

AEW Rampage was taped from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus put the AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against Gunn Club in the main event.

Rampage Results

Young Bucks def. Trent & Rocky Romero Britt Baker def. Robyn Renegade Hook def. Blake Li Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus def. Gunn Club to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Young Bucks Picked Up A Win, Jay White Attacked Trent

Trent & Rocky Romero faced Young Bucks in the first match of the night. Neither team had an entrance and the show began with the four wrestlers already in the ring. The action went back and forth before Young Bucks tried to head up the entrance ramp. Trent and Rocky chased them up the entrance ramp and ran into a couple superkicks.

Orange Cassidy got under the ring to avoid Matt and Nick Jackson. Young Bucks went after Cassidy and tried to drag him out but it wound up being Danhausen. Trent and Rocky capitalized on the distraction with a couple dives through the ropes. Back in the ring, Trent connected with Strong Zero but the cover was broken up.

Young Bucks battled back and isolated Rocky Romero. Young Bucks connected with the Meltzer Driver and went for the cover but Trent broke it up at the last moment. Matt and Nick launched Trent out of the ring and hit the BTE Trigger on Rocky Romero for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Young Bucks beat Orange Cassidy down. Trent chased Young Bucks away but Jay White rushed the ring. Jay White attacked Trent and hit him with the Blade Runner. Trent vs. Jay White was later announced for next week’s episode of Rampage.

Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty Set For Dynamite

Tony Schiavone interviewed Bryan Danielson on this week’s episode of Rampage. Danielson said he isn’t bothered by CM Punk teaming with Jon Moxley and remained hopeful that they could form a long-term team to help build AEW. Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty interrupted and confronted Danielson.

Matt was pissed about what Danielson said about him last week. Bryan told Matt that he respects him but he cannot give Lee what he needs as a coach. Lee got annoyed that they were talking about him like he wasn’t there and spoke up. Danielson suggested a match against Moriarty on next week’s Dynamite and challenged Lee to show him how violent he really is.

Britt Baker Picked Up A Win

AEW Women’s Champion faced Robyn Renegade tonight on Rampage. Rebel was ringside for the match but Jamie Hayter was nowhere to be found. Robyn held her own against the champion for a bit and almost picked up the shocking win after hitting a Splash off the top turnbuckle. Baker took control and planted Renegade with the Stomp for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Britt applied the Lockjaw on Robyn before Thunder Rosa interrupted. Jamie showed up and went after Thunder Rosa. Mercedes Martinez shoved Jamie away because she wanted to be the one that attacked Rosa. Britt stopped the bickering and they all left the ring together. Mercedes Martinez will battle Thunder Rosa in a No DQ match on next week’s Dynamite.

Hook def. Blake Li

Hook faced Blaki Li tonight on Rampage. QT Marshall accompanied Blake to the ring for the match. Hook dominated right away and slammed Blake to the canvas. Hook went to work on Blake’s arm before QT hopped on the apron for a distraction. Hook didn’t care and slammed Li to the canvas again before unloading some shots to the face. He then applied Redrum for the submission victory.

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus Retained The AEW Tag Titles

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) in the main event of this week’s Rampage. Jungle Boy and Austin started off the match and locked up in the middle of the ring. Austin got the better of the exchange and leveled Jungle Boy with a shoulder tackle.

Jungle Boy connected with an Arm Drag and followed it up with a Clothesline. Luchasaurus tagged in and sent Gunn Club out of the ring. Back in the ring, Jungle Boy leaped of Luchasaurus’ shoulders for a Senton for a near fall.

When Dynamite returned from a break, Gunn Club had Jungle Boy isolated but eventually he was able to make it to the corner. Luchasaurus tagged in with the big comeback and delivered a couple Splashes. Luchasaurus set up for a double Chokeslam but Gunn Club escaped.

Jungle Boy accidentally hit Luchasaurus with a dive and then chaos broke out. Christian Cage and Billy Gunn started battling and Gunn Club used the distraction to bash Jungle Boy with the ring bell. Jungle Boy somehow was able to kick out and the match continued.

Luchasaurus dragged Colten to the outside and Chokeslammed him over the barricade. Austin Gunn and Jungle Boy then battled in the ring. Austin set up for the Fameasser but Jungle Boy dodged it. Jungle Boy then hit the Killswitch for the pinfall victory. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus are still the AEW Tag Team Champions.