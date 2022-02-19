AEW Rampage Results (2/18): Jay White In-Ring Debut, Qualifying Match, Adam Cole

AEW Rampage was recorded this week from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and had a special 7PM Eastern start time. Adam Cole battled Dark Order’s 10. Powerhouse Hobbs squared off against Dante Marin in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier. Jay White made his AEW in-ring debut against Trent Beretta. Serena Deeb issued another 5 Minute Rookie Challenge this week as well.

Rampage Results

Adam Cole def. 10 Powerhouse Hobbs def. Dante Martin to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Serena Deeb def. Angelica Risk Jay White def. Trent Beretta

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Adam Cole Picked Up A Win

Adam Cole battled 10 in the first match of the night. 10 controlled the action early and beat Cole down. 10 connected with a German Suplex and followed it up with some punches. Cole escaped and rolled out of the ring.

Cole got back in the ring and connected with a Neckbreaker. Cole went for a Suplex but 10 countered into a Suplex of his own. Adam knocked 10 to the outside and slammed his knee into the steel steps.

Back in the ring, Cole continued to work on the injured knee and wrapped it around the ropes. 10 was able to escape but got a boot to the face as he hobbled to his feet. When Rampage returned from a break, 10 battled back with a Clothesline and then a Spinebuster.

Cole went for a Panama Sunrise but 10 countered into a big Back Body Drop. Cole again went for the Panama Sunrise but 10 hit him with a Spear this time around. 10 went for a Full Nelson but Cole reversed into a cradle for a two count.

10 went for the Full Nelson again but Cole hit a low blow without referee Aubrey Edwards catching it. Cole followed it up with The Boom for the pinfall victory. Cole celebrated with Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly after the match.

.@adamcolepro has his eyes set on the prize.#AEWRampage SLAM DUNK is on @TNTdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/Bo72Z4drOW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

Powerhouse Hobbs Qualified For The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Powerhouse Hobbs faced Dante Marin in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. Hobbs attacked Dante before the bell rang and beat him down in the corner of the ring. The match officially started and Hobbs ran into a boot to the face from Dante.

Hobbs caught Dante but he escaped with a flurry of elbows to the face. Marin connected with a Dropkick that sent Hobbs tumbling out of the ring. Dante followed and Hobbs launched him into the barricade. Back in the ring, Powerhouse showed off his strength and launched Martin across the ring as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Hobbs got Dante in a Bear Hug but he was able to break free. Hobbs leveled Dante with a lariat for a near fall. Powerhouse pulled down the knee pad and went for a Knee Drop but Dante got out of the way at the last moment.

Dante went for a Clothesline but Powerhouse shrugged it off. Martin hit a springboard uppercut and knocked Hobbs off his feet. Hobbs rolled out of the ring to regroup but Dante caught him with a Splash.

Back in the ring, Dante made his way to the top rope and hit a Dropkick for a two count. Hobbs battled back and planted Dante with a big Spinebuster for the pinfall victory. Powerhouse Hobbs has qualified for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at the PPV on March 6th. The winner of the ladder match earns a shot at the TNT Championship.

Serena Deeb def. Angelica Risk

Serena Deeb issued another 5 Minute Rookie Challenge tonight and Angelica Risk accepted. Deeb toyed with Risk to start off the action and took her down with ease. Deeb disrespectfully shoved her boot on Risk’s head and then launched her to the corner. Deeb connected with a Powerbomb and followed it up with the Serenity Lock for the submission victory.

#TheProfessor @serenadeeb applies the Serenity Lock scores another win! Tune in to #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK right now on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/z3gpXDw9UW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

Jay White def. Trent Beretta

Jay White made his AEW in-ring debut against Trent Beretta in the main event of this week’s episode of Rampage. Orange Cassidy was in Trent’s corner for the match. Mark Henry interviewed both wrestlers before the match. White started off the action in control and sent Trent to the turnbuckle. Trent battled back with some chops to the chest but Jay knocked him to the outside.

White targeted Trent’s neck and back by slamming it into the ring apron and the barricade. Trent hit a Clothesline and rolled Jay back in the ring. Jay caught Trent with a Suplex and Beretta fell to the floor as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Trent and Jay went back and forth. Trent sent White to the outside and connected with a Moonsault. Back in the ring, Jay connected with a Flatliner and followed it up with a German Suplex. Beretta battled back with a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Jay kicked out at two.

Trent connected with a Half Nelson Suplex and followed it up with a running knee to the face but couldn’t keep Jay down for a three count. Trent set up for Strong Zero but White countered into the Blade Runner for the pinfall victory. Jay White and Orange Cassidy had a stare down before Jay left to close the show.