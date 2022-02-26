AEW Rampage Results (2/25): Title Match, Contract Signing, Face of the Revolution Qualifier

AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night in the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Orange Cassidy faced Anthony Bowes tonight in a qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at the PPV on March 6th. Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Andrade El Idolo.

Rampage Results

Sammy Guevara def. Andrade El Idolo to retain the TNT Championship Wardlow def. Nick Comoroto Serena Deeb def. Kayla Sparks via submission Orange Cassidy def. Anthony Bowens to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Andrade El Idolo in the first match of the night. Andrade went for the Hammerlock DDT early but Sammy escaped. The TNT Champion set up for the GTH but Andrade was able to break free. Andrade hit some chops but Sammy responded with a Dropkick that knocked the challenger out of the ring.

Back in the ring, the TNT Champion hit a Spanish Fly and went for the cover but Andrade kicked out at two. Sammy climbed to the top rope but Andrade hit him with some strikes from behind. Guevara booted Andrade away and went for a springboard move but Andrade blocked it. Andrade shoved Sammy off the top rope and to the floor outside the ring as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Guevara connected with a Clothesline and went for the GTH but Andrade escaped. Sammy sent Andrade out of the ring and hit a dive over the top rope onto him. Back in the ring, Sammy went for a 450 Splash but Andrade got out of the way. Andrade followed it up with a DDT on the ring apron.

Andrade and Sammy traded punches and both men fell down. Matt Hardy removed a turnbuckle pad and then assisted Andrade on getting his foot on the bottom rope during a roll-up attempt. Guevara sent Andrade into the exposed turnbuckle and hit a springboard Cutter for the pinfall victory. Sammy Guevara is still the TNT Champion. Matt Hardy attacked Sammy after the match but Sting & Darby Allin made the save.

The challenge thrown out at #AEWDynamite by the #AHFO for a Tornado Trios match at #AEWRevolution has just been answered by @Sting, @DarbyAllin and @sammyguevara! Don’t miss another minute of #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/jvIqb7ODEH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022

Hook Sent A Message To QT Marshall

QT Marshall made his way to the stage and started complaining about Hook to his father, Taz. QT said he wanted to teach Hook some respect and wants him to come out here and thank him for the training. Hook made his way to the ramp and QT called in some reinforcements. Hook fought them all off and casually left while QT was pissed off.

Right in front of @OfficialTAZ, @QTMarshall interrupts the scheduled programming and demands that @730HOOK show him the respect that he deserves, for building #HOOK into who he is today! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/NUDKCz3QWp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022

Wardlow Dominated

Wardlow battled Nick Comoroto on this week’s episode of Rampage. Comoroto got in some offense to start off the match but Wadlow quickly battled back. Wardlow threw Comoroto around the ring and hit him with the Powerbomb Symphony. Wardlow pinned Comoroto after the fourth Powerbomb.

Aaron Solo went to attack Wardlow after the match but he was ready for it. Wardlow set up Solo for another Powerbomb but Spears put a stop to it. Spears hit Solo with a chair and told Wardlow that he doesn’t think the Powerbomb thing was getting over. Spears claimed that Wardlow should get back to the basics and Wardlow was pissed off to end the segment.

Serena Deeb Picked Up A Win

Serena Deeb held another 5 minute Rooking Challenge this week on Rampage. Kayla Sparks answered the challenge and didn’t get in any offense. Deeb choked Sparks with her robe to begin the match and beat her down. Deeb applied the Serenity Lock for the quick submission victory.

Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker Signed The Contract

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker & Thunder Rosa had a contract signing for the title match at Revolution. Thunder Rosa claimed that she would be a better champion than Britt Baker and that is what the people want before signing the contract. Britt stated that Thunder Rosa is only relevant because she is mentioned in the same breath as her and their historic Lights Out match. Britt noted that Thunder Rosa won that match but everyone was talking about her.

Britt accused Thunder Rosa of being bitter and that winning the title won’t solve her problems. Baker joked about Thunder Rosa spending all this time wrestling on YouTube and added that she will never be the face of AEW. Britt signed the contract after claiming Rosa was just jealous because she wanted to be her. A brawl then broke out before Mercedes Martinez & Jamie Hayer broke it up. Mercedes got some revenge and put Hayter through the table.

Chaos erupts as the match is made official at #AEWRampage! The #AEW Women's World Championship between @thunderrosa22 and Dr. @realbrittbaker is ON for #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV Sunday March 6! pic.twitter.com/pWVphe9Otm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022

Orange Cassidy Qualified For The Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

Orange Cassidy faced Anthony Bowens in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match tonight. Max Caster rapped before the match and was ringside for the action. Wheeler Yuta accompanied Orange Cassidy to the ring. Cassidy grabbed the microphone and delivered some of his lazy kicks. Cassidy said “word to your mother” and the match continued. Bowens took control of the match and slammed Orange into the ring apron as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Rampage returned, Cassidy connected with a Crossbody off the top rope. Caster tripped Orange up and Bowens capitalized with a Superkick. Bowens followed it up with a Spinebuster and running knee to the face but Cassidy was able to kick out at two. Orange battled back with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall.

A brutal Michinoku Driver by @orangecassidy! It’s #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/VbFOKQF20c — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022

Bowens went for a Piledriver but Orange countered into a Back Body Drop that sent Bowens to the floor. Cassidy hit a Suicide Dive and followed it up with the diving DDT for a two count. Max Caster interfered again and tried to get Bowens the boombox but the referee got it out of the ring. Danhausen distracted Max Caster outside the ring and Cassidy hit the Orange Punch for the pinfall victory.

Orange Cassidy has qualified for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match. Wardlow, Ricky Starks, Keith Lee, and Powerhouse Hobbs are the other four wrestlers in the ladder match so far. The winner of the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at the PPV will become #1 contender for the TNT Championship.