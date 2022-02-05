AEW Rampage Results (2/4): Title Matches, Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez, Adam Cole

AEW Rampage was taped in Chicago at the Wintrust Arena this past Wednesday. Both the TNT and FTW Championships were defended on tonight’s episode. Adam Cole battled Evil Uno and Thunder Rosa squared off against Mercedes Martinez after she interfered in her match during the TBS Championship Tournament.

Rampage Results

Adam Cole def. Evil Uno Sammy Guevara def. Isiah Kassidy to retain the TNT Championship Thunder Rosa def. Mercedes Martinez via DQ Ricky Starks def. Jay Lethal to retain the FTW Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Adam Cole Vowed To Become AEW Champion

Adam Cole battled Evil Uno in the first match of the night. Cole cut a promo on Dynamite and vowed to put the feud with Orange Cassidy in the past. Cole controlled the action early and beat Evil Uno down in the corner of the ring. Evil Uno battled back with a Neckbreaker and followed it up with a big boot. Uno made his way to the top turnbuckle and went for a Senton but Cole got his knees up. Cole hit a Superkick and followed it up with The Boom for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Adam Cole grabbed a microphone and ran down the wrestlers he has defeated since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. Cole noted that he is still undefeated because his match against Orange Cassidy was a Lights Out bout (unsanctioned and doesn’t count in the record books).

Cole claimed to be one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet and demanded respect. Adam added that no matter the promotion, he always ends up becoming “the guy”. Cole ended the promo by saying that he will become AEW Champion and he doesn’t care who he takes the belt from.

An emphatic @AdamColePro lets us all know that one thing is for certain.

Don’t miss another minute of #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/0FTg7Sv6XX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022

Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Title

Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Isiah Kassidy. Matt Hardy & Marq Quen were in Kassudy’s corner for the match. Kassidy caught Sammy with a Dropkick but the TNT Champion shrugged it off and connected with one of his own that knocked the challenger out of the ring.

Sammy hit a dive onto Isiah outside the ring and rolled him back inside. Quen went for a distraction and Matt Hardy capitalized with a Side Effect on the ring apron as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Sammy battled back and went for the GTH but grabbed his ribs in pain. Andrade El Idolo’s music then hit and he joined Hardy & Quen. Kassidy rolled up Guevara during the distraction but Sammy kicked out at two.

Kassidy hit a Swanton Bomb for a two count and followed it up with the Twist of Fate for another near fall. Sammy slammed Kassidy to the canvas and connected with a Moonsault on Quen outside the ring. Guevara delivered a Cutter to Kassidy and followed it up with the GTH for the pinfall victory. Sammy Guevara is still the TNT Champion.

After the match, Hardy Family Office got into the ring with Sammy and surrounded him. Chris Jericho made it seem like he was going to get off commentary to save his fellow Inner Circle member but Darby Allin’s theme hit. Darby rushed the ring and the heels retreated. Darby got in Sammy’s face after the match and took a look at the TNT Championship.

An intense face-off between the past and present of the TNT Championship! @sammyguevara and @darbyallin share some HISTORY here. What could possibly be in store next?#AEWRampage is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/S7XxW1oLVv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022

Mercedes Martinez Attacked Thunder Rosa

Mercedes Martinez faced Thunder Rosa tonight on Rampage. Thunder Rosa hit a Dropkick to start off the action and beat Martinez down in the corner. Thunder Rosa brought Martinez out of the ring and planted her with a Suplex on the floor. Back in the ring, Rosa got Martinez in the Camel Clutch in the middle of the ring. Martinez finally was able to battle back and hit a Spinebuster as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Martinez hit a Death Valley Driver off the top rope but still couldn’t keep Thunder Rosa down. The action spilled to the outside again and Martinez grabbed a lead pipe from under the ring. Mercedes bashed Thunder Rosa over the head with it to end the match in a disqualification.

And @ThunderRosa22 gets the victory via disqualification as @RealMMartinez viciously blindsides her with a metal pipe to her head!

Tune into #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/j9W8EDA1th — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022

It was then revealed that AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker was the one to bring in Mercedes Martinez to take out Thunder Rosa. Britt told Mercedes Martinez to get the job done without losing next time or she will be out of AEW quicker than she was gone from her last gig.

Ricky Starks Retained The FTW Championship

Ricky Starks defended the FTW Championship against Jay Lethal in the main event of this week’s Rampage. Mark Henry interviewed both competitors before the title match. Powerhouse Hobbs was with Ricky Stars for the interview. Jay Lethal vowed to leave as the new FTW Champion.

It’s TIME for the MAIN EVENT!

The #FTW Championship is on the line as champion @starkmanjones defends his title against @TheLethalJay!

Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/aFTLZ4RAdZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022

Starks and Lethal went back and forth to start off the match. Powerhouse Hobbs was ringside and distracted Jay for a moment. Ricky took advantage and took control of the match as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Ricky went for a DDT but Lethal blocked it and connected with a Clothesline. Starks responded with a Powerbomb and went for a cover but Lethal kicked out and the match continued.

Lethal and Starks traded shots in the middle of the ring. Lethal connected with an Enziguri before Powerhouse Hobbs hopped on the ring apron. Jay knocked him down with a Dropkick before Dante Martin showed up. Dante hit Hobbs with a Crossbody as Jay got back into the ring. Jay went for Lethal Injection but Starks was able to escape. Jay went for it again but this time Ricky Starks countered into an awesome Roshambo for the pinfall victory. Ricky Starks remains the FTW Champion.