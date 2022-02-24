AEW Revolution 2022 Match Card, Date & Time, How To Watch

The AEW Revolution 2022 match card is starting to take shape. Less than two weeks out from AEW’s first pay-per-view of the year, we have a very good look at what to expect when All Elite Wrestling returns to Orlando, Florida.

This week’s AEW Dynamite saw several new developments, including the addition of two singles matches, reDRagon qualifying for the 3-team tag title match and the FTW Champion securing a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.

AEW Revolution 2022 Match Card

The following matches are now official for AEW Revolution:

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Adam Cole

Jon Moxley battles Bryan Danielson

CM Punk vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman in a Dog Collar Match

Thunder Rosa challenges Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. for the AEW Women’s World Championship

Jurassic Express defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) and another team to be determined next week on Dynamite.

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. 2 more competitors TBD. The winner of this match earns the right to challenge the AEW World Champion at a future date.

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston.

Date, Time & How to Watch

AEW Revolution 2022 takes place Sunday, March 6th from Orlando, Florida at the Addition Financial Arena.

You can watch AEW Revolution 2022 by ordering the event on Bleacher Report in the United States and on FITE internationally.