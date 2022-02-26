Championship Match And More Confirmed For AEW Revolution, Updated Card

AEW has announced two new matches for the upcoming Revolution PPV including a title match and a Tornado Trios bout.

A Jade Cargill vs Toy Conti match had been teased previously. AEW confirmed during the Rampage episode that Cargill will indeed defend her TBS championship against Conti at the PPV.

The show also featured a TNT championship match between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo. Guevara managed to win this bout but he was attacked by Matt Hardy afterwards.

Darby Allin and Sting came out to the rescue of the current champion. It was then announced that El Idolo, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy will face Sammy Guevara, Sting and Darby Allin in a Tornado Trios match at Revolution.

A total of seven matches have been confirmed for Revolution after tonight. Here is the updated match card for the show:

AEW World Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker AEW World Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: reDRagon vs. Winners of the 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. Jurassic Express (c)

reDRagon vs. Winners of the 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. Jurassic Express (c) Face of The Revolution Ladder Match For Future TNT Title Shot: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBA

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBA Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

CM Punk vs. MJF Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley Singles Match: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Revolution will be taking place from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida next Sunday on March 6.