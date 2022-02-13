AEW Signs Nick Wayne

Nick Wayne is All Elite. The 16-year-old son of the late Buddy Wayne received a contract offer from AEW during a recent Defy live event in Seattle. Wayne lost to Christopher Daniels in the night’s main event. Following the match, Darby Allin came out to offer Wayne an AEW contract.

All Elite. — Nick Wayne (@nickwayne21) February 13, 2022

Nick Wayne was recently prevented from appearing on The WRLD On GCW show after the athletic commission discovered his age.

“Due to circumstances that neither I nor GCW had control of, I was unfortunately not able to perform tonight at The Wrld on GCW at Hammerstein Ballroom. We still live to perform another day, Love y’all ?? Tonight was history making,” Wayne wrote on Twitter about missing the show.

Joey Janela Tweeted about this after the fact.

“This is 100% not a work, I walked up to nick & his mother before & told him I’d give him whatever he wanted. I told him to tell me what he wanted, he wants @WillOspreay we will make it happen. Nick is one of my favorites of all time! And I’m gonna look out for him @WillOspreay”

Due to circumstances that neither I nor GCW had control of, I was unfortunately not able to perform tonight at The Wrld on GCW at Hammerstein Ballroom. We still live to perform another day, Love y’all ?? Tonight was history making. — Nick Wayne (@nickwayne21) January 24, 2022

Shoot legit anyone you want, and we will make it happen! https://t.co/pCBZmGsrQv — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 24, 2022

Although Janela offered him any match he wanted, he would later state that there are some restrictions to the offer.