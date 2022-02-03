Athena To Face Thunder Rosa for Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title

Former WWE Superstar Athena (Ember Moon) will challenge for championship gold in her first match since leaving WWE.

Athena’s return match will take place next Saturday, February 12th for Warrior Wrestling. She’ll challenge Warrior Wrestling Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa at Warrior Wrestling 19 from Cicero Stadium outside Chicago, IL.

Thunder Rosa recently issued an open challenge to determine her next opponent. Now that she is a free agent, Athena stepped up.

Warrior Wrestling released the following promo hyping this contest:

Athena wrote on Twitter, “We back baybeee and we are gonna take titles!”

She also revealed her new theme song will be “Athena” by the band Plush.

Earlier this week, Athena held a stream on Twitch where she spoke about her WWE run. Despite being underutilized on the main roster, she said she’s grateful for the opportunities WWE gave her and feels bad for the other developmental talent who did not get the same breaks that she did.

