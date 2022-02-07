B-Fab Wants Hit Row To Reunite For Feud With AEW Stars

Many believe the release of Hit Row was one of the biggest missed opportunities for WWE in recent times. B-Fab want to see the group reunite outside the company.

The former NXT star recently took part in a virtual signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions. She discussed things such as a potential WWE return and more.

During the session, she claimed that a Hit Row reunion is her biggest dream. B-Fab said that she would be super excited if they all can come together again:

“That is my biggest dream is that we [Hit Row] come back together and show up somewhere. I don’t know where, but if we can all come together and you know, debut again somewhere else or with a company, I would be super excited.”

One such place where we might see this reunion is AEW. B-Fab also discussed this possibility and a potential feud with The Acclaimed:

“Mhm, that’d be a hot feud. That would be a hot feud [Hit Row vs. The Acclaimed]. We had so many ideas and everything for Hit Row. I just really wish we would have been able to show everybody everything that we could’ve done. But it is what it is.”

B-Fab has already become a free agent due to her NXT contract. The other three members of Hit Row including Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland, ‘Top Dolla’ A.J. Francis, and Tehuti Miles are expected to join her in free agency in a few weeks.

Would you like to see Hit Row reunite in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below

Thanks to Post Wrestling for the transcribed quotes