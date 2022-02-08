The Boogeyman Signs New Contract With WWE

The Boogeyman, Marty Wright, recently posted a video to social media of him signing a new contract with WWE. It is not clear what type of deal he has signed with the company, although it is most likely a legends deal similar to what many WWE alumni are under.

His post announcing the news is below:

Boogeyman also posted the below video with the hashtag #WWELegend. Someone evidently decided to let the him hold their 1-week old child while he was in “full gear”.

Boogeyman performed over the weekend at an ACW event in Maryland.

ACW COMES BACK TO HAGERSTOWN THIS FRIDAY!



Come see @realboogey, @GottaGetSwann and the rest of the Adrenaline Wrestling stars!



The Boogeyman In WWE

Marty Wright got his start with WWE in 2004 after a notable audition for the Tough Enough contest. At the time, Boogeyman was 40 years old but he told officials he was only 30. The cut-off to enter the contest was 35. He was later called out on this by Al Snow and dropped from the contest. WWE would decide to give him a chance following this, however. He began training at OVW in early 2005 and Vignettes promoting the debut of the Boogeyman in WWE would begin airing later that year.

In 2006, Boogeyman was awarded the Rookie of the Year Award by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. The same award was won by Jade Cargill for 2021.