Brian Kendrick To Make AEW Debut On Dynamite After WWE Departure

Brian Kendrick has gained his WWE release after asking for it late last year. Pwinsider.com was the first to report that Kendrick asked out of his WWE contract back in December, but at the time, there was no word on whether it was granted.

Fightful Select reported today that Kendrick is no longer under contract to WWE. One source did state Kendrick was expected to be at the AEW Dynamite show in Chicago on Wednesday, but it’s unclear why he will be there.

It turns out that Kendrick will make his AEW debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite as he will wrestle Jon Moxley:

In his #AEW debut, @mrbriankendrick will face the toughest of tests tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite

LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork when he goes one-on-one with former AEW World Champion @JonMoxley!



Jon Moxley vs Brian Kendrick tomorrow night LIVE on Wednesday Night Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/0qZsAj2lPA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2022

Kendrick was last seen in action for WWE on the 205 Live brand in 2020. Aside from those bouts, he did work a few Saudi Arabia battle royal matches. He hasn’t wrestled on WWE Raw or Smackdown since December 2017, but did briefly appear on NXT 2.0 for a storyline with Harland that was supposed to lead to a match, but never happened.

Behind the scenes, Kendrick had been serving as a producer with the company. He has yet to publicly comment on his departure from WWE.