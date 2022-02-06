Brie Bella “Not Sure” if She Will Be Back on WWE Programming

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella recently discussed her return to the company as part of the WWE Royal Rumble match on Saturday 29th January.

Whilst discussing her time in the 30-woman match, Brie revealed that she wanted to make the most of it as she didn’t know if she would be back.

Talking about getting to go at it in the ring with Ronda Rousey, she said “I’ll say, like, after I got you [Nikki Bella] out, which was really fun” Brie Bella began.

“I didn’t know if I’d ever get my moment again with this because I never know when I’m gonna get the call to come back” Brie continued.

“And it could never be. It was just too perfect, Nikki. It was too perfect, I’m sorry” the former WWE Superstar concluded.

Brie Bella on WWE Return

It is not currently known if WWE will be bringing back Brie or Nikki Bella at any time in the near future.

Both women have expressed their desire to try and go for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, so it is likely that we will see them both back at some point.

WrestleMania 38 would certainly make sense for a big tag team match for the twins, and it would potentially be a spot on the ‘Mania card for Carmella and Queen Zelina if they are still tag champs by that point.