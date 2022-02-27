Bryan Danielson Initially Feared The Worst With Cody & Brandi Rhodes

Bryan Danielson had quite the scare when he first heard the news about Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

Cody and Brandi announced their departure from AEW. The two had been signed to three-year deals, which expired at the end of 2021. They continued to appear on AEW television despite not being under contract.

Cody had been the TNT Champion but ultimately dropped it to Sammy Guevara in a title unification match on the Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite. Going into the match, Guevara was the interim champion after Cody couldn’t make his title defense sooner due to COVID-19.

Danielson’s Scare

Speaking to Metro, Bryan Danielson said he heard the news about Cody and Brandi Rhodes through his wife, Brie Bella, but his initial reaction was fear.

“You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever.

“Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’

“And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking worst-case scenario.”

Reports suggest that many within AEW were stunned by the news of Cody and Brandi’s departure. It’s been said that Cody had a disagreement with Tony Khan over money and the loss of booking power.