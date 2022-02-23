Bryan Danielson On Why He Wants To Team With Jon Moxley

Bryan Danielson was a guest recently on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Meisha Tate. Paquette just so happens to be the spouse of Jon Moxley, who Danielson has asked to team with him in AEW. Right off the bat, Paquette asked Danielson why he wanted to team with her husband so badly.

“Because these kids today… these kids need to learn how to properly wrestle,” Danielson responded to Paquette.

“Look, AEW is great, it’s not perfect in the way that I would like it to be and I’m sure in the way that Jon would like it to be. There’s a little bit too much fooling around.”

“Jon and I, we don’t wrestle the same stye but we wrestle with the same sort of seriousness. That’s what I think we bring to the table and teaching that to the younger generation.”

Danielson then continued to talk about some of the younger wrestlers in AEW. He specifically mentioned TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara.

“He has this vlog, which I didn’t even understand what a vlog was, it sounds like something to do with poop. He started trying to get me on his vlog…”

“He focuses so much on his vlog and so much on all this other stuff as opposed to just focusing on beating the crap out of somebody, which me and your husband do quite well.”

“Jon Moxley is more of like a brutalist style of violence where I’m more like the poet laureate of violence,” Danielson continued.

You can listen to Bryan Danielson’s appearance on Throwing Down here:

