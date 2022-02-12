Christopher Daniels On Never Winning The World Title In TNA

Christopher Daniels is one of the TNA originals. He joined the company during their NWA days in 2002 and helped build the promotion from the ground up. The Fallen Angel also won numerous accolades in the company, including winning the X Division championship 4 times. However, despite wrestling for the organization for over 15 years in multiple tenures, Daniels never won the Impact world title.

The AEW star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He first discussed his time in Ring Of Honor. Unlike TNA, the high-flying star got a reign with the ROH world championship back in 2017. Talking about this, Daniels mentioned how the Ladder War between SCU, The Young Bucks, and The Motor City Machine Guns that took place a couple of months before that laid the groundwork for his title win:

“The discussions about me being world champion didn’t come around until after ladder war. When ladder war happened, and the reaction to the match between me and Frankie, and the Young Bucks and the Guns, just the reaction to that match. It was the first time that some people went ‘Wait a minute! This might be the time for Christopher Daniels to be a world champion.'”

Why Christopher Daniels Never Won The World Title In TNA

The wrestling veteran then talked about his TNA career. Speaking about never winning the world title in the promotion, Daniels recalled the circumstances leading to his ROH title win. He mentioned how he was always around the world title in TNA, but there was never a moment that put the crowd behind him like the ladder war did in ROH:

“Honestly, I don’t think there was ever a moment in TNA. The thing, I mentioned about how ladder war went and how the groundswell sort of support happened for me in Ring Of Honor. There was never really a moment in TNA where that happened. There were times where I’d come back and I would have good matches. They would put me in the ring with someone like AJ [Styles] who had the belt at the time, a lot of the time.

But there was never that moment like, ‘oh, you know what? The crowd reaction to CD getting the belt at this time from this person [is going to be amazing].’ I don’t think there was ever a moment where the powers that be thought, ‘Oh, this is the time where Chris Daniels should win the belt.’ And you know, that’s how it is. I feel like every promotion has their idea of the best thing, the best path for their championship to travel. It just happened to be away from me or around me the entire time for TNA.”

