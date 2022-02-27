Corey Graves Teases a “Familiar Face” is Returning Before WrestleMania

WWE fans can expect a “familiar face” to return before WrestleMania 38.

We are now on the road to WrestleMania. The anticipation is building for WWE’s biggest event of the year. Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are on board to ensure WrestleMania is a box office success. However, WWE isn’t done stacking the deck.

On the latest episode of his After the Bell podcast, WWE broadcaster Corey Graves addressed rumors that another big name will soon be back on television.

“… and who knows, if the rumors do in fact prove to be true, we may have another familiar face back in the fold between now and the Showcase of the Immortals,” said Graves. “This is one of those ones where: if you know, you know. I’m not going to speak to it any longer.”

Graves says he knows exactly what he’s doing: feeding the rumor mill.

“I’m stoking the flames and I am pouring gas on the fire,” he added. “If the rumors are true, I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

So, who is Corey Graves talking about? There are a few people rumored to be returning to WWE storylines ahead of WrestleMania 38. Three possibilities are Cody Rhodes, Vince McMahon or “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Cody Rhodes recently left AEW after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a new contract. WWE is rumored to be very interested in the American Nightmare’s services.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee are reportedly scheduled to work a program at WrestleMania, while Steve Austin is rumored to come out of retirement to face Kevin Owens.

The good news is that WrestleMania is just five weeks away and we won’t have to wait much longer to find out who Corey Graves is referencing