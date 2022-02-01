Dolph Ziggler Teases Match with NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Veteran Dolph Ziggler has an interest in challenging NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

After his loss against Angelo Dawkins on Monday Night Raw, Ziggler shared that he is unfazed by his defeat. He also commented on Breakker’s tweet poking fun at his elimination in the Men’s Royal Rumble match on Jan. 29. Ziggler threatened to confront the NXT rookie and defeat him for the NXT Championship.

“…There’s a lot of people online, who, if you saw them in real life, they wouldn’t say exactly the same thing. I mean, I think it’s Tyson or somebody, Mike Tyson probably has said, everyone runs their mouth until you see him in person. And they shut the hell up, or you punch him in the face, and that changes everything,” said Ziggler.

He continued, “…A lot of people ask me after matches like this, ‘Dolph, you good’? And I go, not good. I’m the best MFer we got. So maybe one of these days, those people that run their mouths online have to deal with me in person. So maybe, Breakker and his title, maybe I take it away from him. Maybe I stop by. Who’s to say?”

Dolph Ziggler Teasing NXT Appearance

Ziggler comments about Breakker isn’t the first time WWE teased his appearance on NXT 2.0. Alongside Bobby Roode, Ziggler confronted NXT 2.0 superstar LA Knight and hinted at competing on the developmental brand.

Ziggler isn’t the only WWE veteran that wanted to challenge an NXT 2.0 rookie. The company had AJ Styles involved in a quick feud with Grayson Waller and make appearances on NXT 2.0. Waller also showed up on Raw to promote his feud with the veteran and get fans interested in watching their match. The feud ended with Styles defeating Waller at NXT 2.0 on Jan.11.

It’s unclear if WWE will allow Ziggler to challenge Breakker for the NXT Championship. However, the company hints that Ziggler will appear on NXT 2.0 at some point.