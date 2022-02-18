Dustin Rhodes Vents About “Too Many Egos & Too Much BS”

Wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes has seen it all since his debut in 1988. On Thursday, he went on social media and vented about “too many egos” and “too much bullsh-t.”

It’s unclear exactly what he is referencing, but the timing is curious in light of his brother Cody’s shocking departure from All Elite Wrestling.

Rhodes warned about the need to keep your ego in check and focus on lifting other people up.

“Too many egos and too much bullshit,” said Rhodes. “Work hard, keep your nose out of trouble, lift other up instead of treating them as they’re below you. Do these things and succeed at anything. I’ll beat ego every time.”

Fans immediately began wondering if he was referencing backstage politics that may have been a factor in Cody’s decision to leave AEW. However, Dustin quickly set the record straight and let everybody know he couldn’t be happier working for Tony Khan.

Just a few minutes after the first tweet, Dustin Rhodes followed up with another tweet encouraging people to get on board with AEW. “We are ever growing and making big moves.”

“The Natural” has been with AEW since the company’s first pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing in 2019. His all-time record in AEW is 32-14. He’s 0-1 so far this year.