Gangrel To Debut for MLW at SuperFight from Charlotte (2/26)

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel is headed to Major League Wrestling (MLW).

The Vampire Warrior has signed on to face Gnarls Garvin at MLW SuperFight, which takes place Saturday February 26th from Charlotte, North Carolina.

This will be a TV taping for MLW Fusion.

MLW SuperFight Card

Here is the updated card for MLW SuperFight 2022:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Davey Richards

Stairway to Hell Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Von Erichs vs. Ricky & Kerry Morton

Grudge Match: nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-Way for National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

Mixed Trios Match: Puma King, Octagon Jr., & Mystery Man vs. Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro

Plus, Killer Kross arrives in MLW, a special appearance by Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and much more.

