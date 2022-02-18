Friday, February 18, 2022
HomeNewsMLW News

Gangrel To Debut for MLW at SuperFight from Charlotte (2/26)

By Michael Reichlin
Gangrel MLW

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel is headed to Major League Wrestling (MLW).

The Vampire Warrior has signed on to face Gnarls Garvin at MLW SuperFight, which takes place Saturday February 26th from Charlotte, North Carolina.

This will be a TV taping for MLW Fusion.

If you’re in the Charlotte area, tickets are still available at MLWLive.com.

MLW SuperFight Card

Here is the updated card for MLW SuperFight 2022:

  • World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Davey Richards
  • Stairway to Hell Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
  • Von Erichs vs. Ricky & Kerry Morton
  • Grudge Match: nZo vs. KC Navarro
  • 4-Way for National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman
  • Mixed Trios Match: Puma King, Octagon Jr., & Mystery Man vs. Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro

Plus, Killer Kross arrives in MLW, a special appearance by Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and much more.

For more information, visit MLW.com.

Related Articles
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC