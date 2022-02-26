Saturday, February 26, 2022
HomeNews

GCW: Welcome to Heartbreak Results (2/25)

By Tyriece Simon
W:Welcome to Heartbreak

WWE Hal of Famer X-Pac made his in-ring return at Game Changer Wrestling: Welcome to Heartbreak on Feb. 25 in Los Angeles, California.

The main event saw X-Pac team with All Elite Wrestling talent Joey Janela against The Major Players’ Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. The event aired live on FITE and is available for on-demand purchase. Fans could also get the GCW: LA Shot Caller event on Feb. 26 if they buy the bundle package.

Here are quick results from the show:

  • The Briscoes defeated Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau
  • Blake Christian defeated Nick Wayne
  • Tony Deppen defeated Kevin Blackwood
  • “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Ninja Mack
  • AJ Gray defeated ACH to retain the GCW Extreme Championship After the match Gray cut a promo challenging GCW Champion Jon Moxley for the title at GCW’s Joey Janela Spring Break 6.
  • Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Homicide
  • Second Gear and Friends( Mathew Justice, Gringo Loco, Dark Sheik and Allie Katch) defeated Team Reefer(Grim Reefer, Jimmy Lloyd, Jack Cartwheel and Jordan Oliver)
  • Chris Dickinson returned to GCW to cut a in-ring promo to challenge Minoru Suzuki at GCW’s Josh Barnett Bloodsport 8 on March 31st. The Major Players with Chelsea Green interrupted Dickinson before their tag team match. Dickinson challenged Matt Cardona to a match at GCW’s Joey Janela Spring Break 6 and Cardona accepted.
  • X-Pac and Joey Janela defeated The Major Players with Chelsea Green

After the match, X-Pac thanked the GCW crowd and teased retirement from wrestling. As X-Pac was about to end his promo, Janela super kicked him and stood over him to close the show.

Related Articles
Tyriece Simon
Tyriece Simon has been following professional wrestling since 2001. Simon also covers MMA.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC