GCW: Welcome to Heartbreak Results (2/25)

WWE Hal of Famer X-Pac made his in-ring return at Game Changer Wrestling: Welcome to Heartbreak on Feb. 25 in Los Angeles, California.
The main event saw X-Pac team with All Elite Wrestling talent Joey Janela against The Major Players’ Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. The event aired live on FITE and is available for on-demand purchase. Fans could also get the GCW: LA Shot Caller event on Feb. 26 if they buy the bundle package.
Here are quick results from the show:
- The Briscoes defeated Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau
- Blake Christian defeated Nick Wayne
- Tony Deppen defeated Kevin Blackwood
- “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Ninja Mack
- AJ Gray defeated ACH to retain the GCW Extreme Championship After the match Gray cut a promo challenging GCW Champion Jon Moxley for the title at GCW’s Joey Janela Spring Break 6.
- Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Homicide
- Second Gear and Friends( Mathew Justice, Gringo Loco, Dark Sheik and Allie Katch) defeated Team Reefer(Grim Reefer, Jimmy Lloyd, Jack Cartwheel and Jordan Oliver)
- Chris Dickinson returned to GCW to cut a in-ring promo to challenge Minoru Suzuki at GCW’s Josh Barnett Bloodsport 8 on March 31st. The Major Players with Chelsea Green interrupted Dickinson before their tag team match. Dickinson challenged Matt Cardona to a match at GCW’s Joey Janela Spring Break 6 and Cardona accepted.
- X-Pac and Joey Janela defeated The Major Players with Chelsea Green
After the match, X-Pac thanked the GCW crowd and teased retirement from wrestling. As X-Pac was about to end his promo, Janela super kicked him and stood over him to close the show.