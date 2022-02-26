GCW: Welcome to Heartbreak Results (2/25)

WWE Hal of Famer X-Pac made his in-ring return at Game Changer Wrestling: Welcome to Heartbreak on Feb. 25 in Los Angeles, California.

The main event saw X-Pac team with All Elite Wrestling talent Joey Janela against The Major Players’ Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. The event aired live on FITE and is available for on-demand purchase. Fans could also get the GCW: LA Shot Caller event on Feb. 26 if they buy the bundle package.

Here are quick results from the show:

The Briscoes defeated Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau

Blake Christian defeated Nick Wayne

Tony Deppen defeated Kevin Blackwood

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Ninja Mack

AJ Gray defeated ACH to retain the GCW Extreme Championship After the match Gray cut a promo challenging GCW Champion Jon Moxley for the title at GCW’s Joey Janela Spring Break 6.

Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Homicide

Second Gear and Friends( Mathew Justice, Gringo Loco, Dark Sheik and Allie Katch) defeated Team Reefer(Grim Reefer, Jimmy Lloyd, Jack Cartwheel and Jordan Oliver)

Chris Dickinson returned to GCW to cut a in-ring promo to challenge Minoru Suzuki at GCW’s Josh Barnett Bloodsport 8 on March 31st. The Major Players with Chelsea Green interrupted Dickinson before their tag team match. Dickinson challenged Matt Cardona to a match at GCW’s Joey Janela Spring Break 6 and Cardona accepted.

X-Pac and Joey Janela defeated The Major Players with Chelsea Green

After the match, X-Pac thanked the GCW crowd and teased retirement from wrestling. As X-Pac was about to end his promo, Janela super kicked him and stood over him to close the show.