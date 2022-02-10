Jay White Appears On AEW Dynamite

“Switchblade” Jay White made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite when during a backstage segment where The Young Bucks and Adam Cole attacked Roppongi Vice members Trent Baretta and Rocky Romero.

White has been mentioning All Elite Wrestling in recent weeks while doing promos. In a night full of surprises, White was just one of them that AEW President Tony Khan was talking about.

White broke into the pro wrestling business in 2013 and first worked for NJPW in 2015 before going to ROH in 2016 then back to New Japan Pro Wrestling. While working for the Japan-based promotion, he held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, NEVER Openweight Championship, and United States Heavyweight Championship.

Through NJPW’s affiliation with Impact Wrestling, White started working for the promotion last year. His most recent win in Impact came on the January 22nd episode of Impact when he teamed with Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa to defeat Violent By Design (Deaner, Eric Young & Joe Doering).

White hasn’t worked a match in Japan since NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2021 – Tag 2 on May 4, 2021. Instead, the promotion has been using them for the NJPW Strong brand here in the United States.

White is slated to wrestle Eric Young at next Saturday’s Impact No Surrender special.